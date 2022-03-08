Women’s Day 2022: Ajay Devgn introduces himself as ‘Veena’s son, Kajol’s husband’; Mahesh Babu shares photo of women in his life

On International Women’s Day, Rudra actor Ajay Devgn took to social media to thank the women in his life who have helped ‘shaping him’. The actor shared a video on Instagram where his name was struck out. Instead, he was introduced as “Veena’s son, Kavita and Neelam’s brother, Kajol’s husband and Nysa’s father.”

Sharing the video, Devgn wrote, “Thank you all for shaping me in the most wonderful way, #internationalwomensday.” The video was loved by the actor’s fans. One of them commented on it saying, “Absolutely the best message!!” Another added, “So wonderful.”

Several other celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on International Women’s Day. Hema Malini wrote on Twitter, “To all Women, You r beyond compare, indeed you r a full circle, Within you lies the power to conceive, to create, You have the ability to nurture, the strength to transform, You r unique, unparalleled in your expertise. Go forth and conquer, you have the skill to effectuate with ease!”

Tamil actor Radikaa Sarathkumar asked women to ‘believe in hope’ and tweeted, “When you are struggling and want to give up, JUST believe no one can take your journey away, believe in hope. It’s a strong belief and believe yourself💪🏻Happy International Womens Day to all. We are not one of a kind we are one in a lifetime. #InternationalWomensDay2022.”

When you are struggling and want to give up, JUST believe no one can take your journey away, believe in hope. It’s a strong belief and believe yourself💪🏻Happy International Womens Day to all. We are not one of a kind we are one in a lifetime #InternationalWomensDay2022 pic.twitter.com/I3LgPiBrAZ — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) March 8, 2022

Farah Khan shared a photo of her son wearing a T-shirt that read, “I am a feminist.” Along with the photo, she wrote, “Teach ur sons.. n everyday will b Women’s Day!” Anusha Dandekar and Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart on Farah’s post. Later, she also posted pictures of her two daughters, her mother and aunts, her ‘sister’ Sania Mirza, her ‘wisest friend’ Sunita Kapoor, her ‘baby’ Geeta Kapur, and her ‘jaan’ Tabu. She used the hashtag #womenilove along with the photos.

Mahesh Babu too wished his fans on the occasion by sharing pictures of his mother, wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. “To grit and grace, To beauty and brilliance, To kindness and resilience, Here’s to mine & all the women inspiring change!! #HappyWomensDay,” he wrote.

Here’s to mine & all the women inspiring change!! #HappyWomensDay pic.twitter.com/fISVuqdUF1 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 8, 2022

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8 to raise awareness about women empowerment.