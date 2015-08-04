Follow Us:
Women look cool on bikes as men do: Taapsee Pannu

“Does bike really go with a man? I don’t think so. Women look cool on bikes as men do,” Taapsee Pannu said.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Updated: August 4, 2015 6:30:10 pm
Actress Taapsee Pannu says it's not fair to associate bikes only with men as women can also be good bikers.
Actress Taapsee Pannu, who was in the capital to launch one of the models of Honda Motorcycles & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) on Tuesday, says it’s not fair to associate bikes only with men as women can also be good bikers.

“Does bike really go with a man? I don’t think so. Women look cool on bikes as men do,” said Taapsee, who made an entry on the stage riding a bike.

Also read: Honda ambassador Akshay Kumar launches sports bike CBR 650F priced at Rs 7.3 lakh

The actress says “bike chooses the rider” and if her parents permit, she will ride a bike on a regular basis and not just in films.

“If my parents permit, I will drive around,” she said.

Be it Shraddha Kapoor in “Ek Villain”, Anushka Sharma in “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” or Katrina Kaif in “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, several actresses have shown off their bike riding skills in films.

