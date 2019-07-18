Women are shown as equals in Mission Mangal: Kirti Kulhari

While promoting Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar had said the movie belongs to five women played by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. Echoing a similar thought at the trailer launch of the movie, Kirti shared that the film has shown ‘women as equals’.

“When it comes to women, it has been believed that they are intellectually inferior, but the moment we sent the orbiter to Mars that thought was gone. Women are shown as equals in Mission Mangal,” Kirti said.

The Independence Day release, Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti, is supported by a huge cast including actors like Taapsee, Vidya, Sonakshi, Nithya, Akshay, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya. In her career of nine years, this is the first time that Kirti Kulhari has worked with such an ensemble cast.

Asked how was it on the sets. Kirti shared, “In my limited experience, I have not seen a more tantrum-free, professional, loving and warm set than the set of Mission Mangal. I would like to give credit to Vidya, Jagan, Akshay and all of them put together for creating that for all of us to give our best and come together to create something like Mission Mangal.”

Before Mission Mangal, Kirti Kulhari got recognition for her role in Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please. She also shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike.