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Woman tells Shah Rukh Khan she loves him more than husband, his reply has the internet in splits
During his Mangalore event, Shah Rukh Khan's trademark wit was on full display as he responded to a fan's heartfelt confession with a hilarious remark.
Shah Rukh Khan charmed the audience during his recent visit to Mangalore. Many photos and videos from the event are all over the internet. In one of such clips, when a female fan confessed that she loved him more than her husband, the superstar responded with a playful one-liner that left the crowd laughing.
Shah Rukh once again showcased the effortless charm that has endeared him to millions.
A memorable fan interaction
Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to Mangalore turned into a memorable affair, with the superstar delighting fans through heartfelt conversations and humorous exchanges. During the event, a woman from the audience confessed that she loved Shah Rukh more than her husband, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.
When a female fan confessed loudly that she loved him more than her husband. Responding with his trademark wit, Shah Rukh smiled and joked, “Yeh sab akele mein batana chahiye na” (You could have told this to me in private), leaving the audience in splits.
A female fan to SRK ‘love you Shahrukh more than my husband’ and the reply she got by SRK ♥️ pic.twitter.com/dJ8i34oUQG
— Aman 🇵🇱 (@DonajCR7) June 25, 2026
He then struck a heartfelt note, adding, “I know it is a matter of speech and I understand your feelings, and I am sure your husband does too. I love you all. I love your husband. I love your family. Thank you so much.”
The story behind his famous childhood photograph
While interacting with the audience, Shah Rukh opened up about one of his most well-known childhood photographs that has often circulated among fans over the years.
Showing his childhood pic & sharing his early Mangalore memories with fans. he’s the cutest pookie ever!! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/KM2XBZuUO2
— Nidhi (@SrkianNidhiii) June 25, 2026
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Speaking to the cheering crowd, Shah Rukh pulled out his iconic childhood photograph and recalled the fond memories associated with it, saying, “As inappropriate as it may seem just now, because my poor boy is without clothes. This is the only picture I have from my childhood, which is in Mangalore, without clothes, in a bucket.”
A special homecoming
The Mangalore visit was particularly significant for Shah Rukh Khan, as the coastal city is where he spent the first five years of his childhood. The actor was welcomed by thousands of fans and expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love he received, calling the reception unforgettable. The visit also coincided with the celebration of 34 years since his Bollywood debut, making the occasion even more special.
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What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan?
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently occupied with his upcoming action thriller King, one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases. The film is particularly significant as it marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, after making her acting debut with The Archies.
The highly anticipated action thriller has already generated immense buzz among fans, with excitement soaring after Shah Rukh Khan and actor Deepika Padukone, who is set to embrace motherhood for the second time, were recently spotted in Cape Town, where they are reportedly filming key sequences for the movie.
King boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Deepika, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
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