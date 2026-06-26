Woman tells Shah Rukh Khan she loves him more than husband, his reply has the internet in splits

Shah Rukh Khan charmed the audience during his recent visit to Mangalore. Many photos and videos from the event are all over the internet. In one of such clips, when a female fan confessed that she loved him more than her husband, the superstar responded with a playful one-liner that left the crowd laughing.

Shah Rukh once again showcased the effortless charm that has endeared him to millions.

A memorable fan interaction

Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to Mangalore turned into a memorable affair, with the superstar delighting fans through heartfelt conversations and humorous exchanges. During the event, a woman from the audience confessed that she loved Shah Rukh more than her husband, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.