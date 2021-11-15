Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan first look: Taapsee Pannu is an intrepid cop as Pratik Gandhi searches for his missing bride

The first look from Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? is here. The interesting looking project brings together two talented actors — Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi — and is said to be a comedy film. Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films are the production companies behind the project.

While Pannu dons the role of a plucky policewoman in the film, Gandhi will essay the role of a newly wed young man belonging to a rich family. The film is written and directed by Arshad Syed. The two apparently team up to find Gandhi’s character’s missing bride. The film is currently being shot in Jaipur

.

The first look shows Pannu and Gandhi together. While Pannu, clutching what looks like a map, is in the full cop garb, Gandhi is clad in a groom outfit and holding a pair of binoculars.

The look does not reveal anything in terms of the plot, but does make us excited and intrigued about the project.

Pannu said in a statement that playing a female cop in a comedy has always been on her checklist and she is happy that she can now cross that off the list.

She also praised Pratik’s work and said he is “a very talented actor and I am absolutely enjoying working with him. Arshad has written an amazing script with great comic quirks and also a lot of heart, which I am looking forward to. I am happy that Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films have collaborated to produce this film. It’s going to be a fun ride!”

Gandhi, best known for playing the lead role of Harshad Mehta in the acclaimed web series Scam 1992, said his character in the film is “very different from anything I have ever done before, and that is very exciting.”

He also praised his co-star Taapsee and called her “super talented”. Calling writer-director’s vision great he said he is certain the audiences will love the film.