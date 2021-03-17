With Genelia’s arm in a sling, Riteish Deshmukh puts on the doting husband hat as he ties her hair in ponytail. Watch

Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh got married almost a decade ago but the couple’s social media PDA is just as cute as any newly dating couple. Genelia’s recent Instagram post was another ode to the couple’s love as she shared a video of Riteish tying her hair into a ponytail while her arm rests in a sling.

With the song “At My Worst” playing in the background, Genelia shared in the caption, “I need somebody who can love me at worst ❤️❤️❤️- @riteishd.” In a cheeky comment, Ritesh wrote, “This guy is simply aweesomeeeeee.”

Genelia’s left hand is in a sling and presumably fractured at the moment and it looks like Ritesih is making every possible effort to make her life easier.

Just a few days ago, Genelia had shared that she broke her arm during her skating lessons. She shared, “A few weeks ago I decided to learn skating because I thought I could be inspirational and great company to my kids.. I envisioned putting out a really cool video on the gram once I learned it… Alas!!!! But I thought I should put this out in any way, because the gram is always about success stories but how about the times we fall?? “sometimes you got to fall before you fly” I hope I find it in my heart to rise despite my fall but what’s important is I TRIED and I will try n try till I succeed ( hopefully with no more falls 😜) Happy Women’s Day all you beautiful women.”

Even with her hand in a sling, Genelia’s life hasn’t slowed down as she has been having a gala time with her friends.

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot in 2012 after dating each other for nine years. The two met while shooting for his debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam. They have two sons Riaan and Rahyl.