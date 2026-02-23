Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Wish they have 11 kids…I’m a mama now’: How Salman Khan reacted after Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan welcomed Aaradhya
A journalist recently recalled the time Salman Khan was asked to react after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was born.
Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were in a rumoured relationship for several years before they parted ways. Even years after their break-up, their past continues to be widely discussed. Recently, on Sunita Ahuja’s podcast, journalist Heena Kumawat recalled the time Salman was asked to react after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan welcomed daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
Speaking about the incident, Heena said, “Aishwarya, just had her baby Aaradhya. On the same day or 2–3 days after that, Salman was giving interviews as he was the brand ambassador for a mobile brand. There was a pressure from every news channel to get Salman’s reaction on Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan having a baby.”
While Heena was tasked with getting Salman’s reaction, she said she found it incorrect to ask the question. However, it was Salman’s response that truly surprised her. “Aishwarya is already married. Salman has no relation with her. As a female, I thought it is not right to ask this question to her as it is questioning her dignity. I refuse to ask this question.”
She added, “Despite everyone asking this question, I decided not to ask the same question. But Sohail Khan also had a baby just a few days ago. So I asked Salman, ‘How are you feeling after becoming a Chacha?’ but Salman gave the response, ‘Chacha Nahi, mama bhi bana hoon. (I have not just become a chacha, I’m also a mama now). I wish that they have 11 kids.’”
Aishwarya does the heavy lifting with Aaradhya: Abhishek
In a old conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Abhishek Bachchan had spoken about Aishwarya as a mother and credited her being a hands-on, deeply devoted mother to Aaradhya. “I have to give the credit for everything entirely to her mother. I have the liberty and I go out to make my movies, but Aishwarya does the heavy lifting with Aaradhya. She is amazing. Selfless. I find it amazing.”
In another interaction with Times Now, Abhishek called Aaradhya “center of our universe” and called her a “wonderful” child. “All credit to Aishwarya for being a terrific mother. Fatherhood has completely changed my outlook on life. Bringing a child into the world changes all your priorities. I am sure every parent would agree,” he said.
