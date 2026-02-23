‘Wish they have 11 kids…I’m a mama now’: How Salman Khan reacted after Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan welcomed Aaradhya

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were in a rumoured relationship for several years before they parted ways. Even years after their break-up, their past continues to be widely discussed. Recently, on Sunita Ahuja’s podcast, journalist Heena Kumawat recalled the time Salman was asked to react after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan welcomed daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Speaking about the incident, Heena said, “Aishwarya, just had her baby Aaradhya. On the same day or 2–3 days after that, Salman was giving interviews as he was the brand ambassador for a mobile brand. There was a pressure from every news channel to get Salman’s reaction on Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan having a baby.”