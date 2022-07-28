scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

As Neena Gupta, Masaba return with Masaba Masaba 2, here’s what to expect

Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta are all set to face a fresh set of challenges in the season two of Masaba Masaba, which will start streaming on Netflix from July 29.

Written by Anjali Belgaumkar | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 7:00:11 pm
Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta will be seen in the season two of Masaba Masaba. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

The iconic mother-daughter duo Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta, known as “reality queens” for their unconventional choices, return with a new season of ‘Masaba Masaba’. An extension of their real-life personalities, the show returns with the two navigating through love, life and career.

A new 28-second clip released by Netflix on Instagram had us sitting on the edge of our seats, while Masaba sat on a toilet seat, anxiously waiting for her pregnancy test.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Earlier, the new season’s trailer showed Neena’s hopes of rebooting her career and Masaba’s desire to become the ‘king’ of fashion. However, if history has taught us anything, ambitious women have often faced a certain roadblock – men. While Masaba was quick to say, “No men, only work,” the trailer suggests otherwise.

In this tale of heart vs hustle, the season will capture Masaba’s attempts to navigate through the perilous world of fashion and dating in her avocado pajama suit. A love triangle seems to be in the offing.

Ever-so-serious Neil Bhoopalam returns as Dhairya in his new Ranveer Singh-esque avatar, a far cry from his suave suit-wearing investor-self. It’s only to be seen whether his character has the charisma to complement his looks.

Masaba will be seen launching her new venture “House Of Shaadi” this season. Her endeavour will inevitably bring new characters to the show with the most prominent addition being Armaan Khera. He is introduced as the charming Fateh. Though he approaches Masaba as a client, it will certainly becomes something more. Barkha Singh, his fiance, appears to be getting on Masaba’s nerves.

While Masaba is seemingly trapped in a love triangle, Neena while making a desperate attempt to revive her career. She receives a surprise when Ram Kapoor walks into her life. Fans have started to speculate whether Kapoor is an old flame or if there is more to the story.

Masaba has survived and blossomed magnificently in the fashion industry for nearly a decade. So, when it comes to her show, we also look forward to the fashion trends and styles followed throughout the show. Masaba has worn a lot of solid satin shirts in the trailer. How she brings out the indie-western style is something to look forward to.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Neena Gupta flawlessly carries herself in all her attires in the show. When she puts on the blazers in the trailer, the viewer can only watch in awe as she shows her bossy side. The saree with the bob is something not everyone can rock, but she does.

A large part of season one events were already in the public domain. The show did not reveal anything about its leads that we did not know already. Therefore, with Neena trying to control her hormones and Masaba’s perspective on pregnancy, one can only wait and watch to find out what happens next. Only time will tell whether Masaba manages to find success with her ‘House of Shaadi’, or it falls apart like a house of cards.

