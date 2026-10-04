‘Will tear you to shreds’: Rakhi Sawant warns Komal Rani Swarnkar over Govinda controversy

Ever since Govinda visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, their appearance has sparked fresh speculation about their relationship. Sunita Ahuja’s emotional appeal for support as her “home is falling apart” further fuelled the controversy, prompting several celebrities to weigh in. Last week, Kashmera Shah shared a cryptic post about “homebreakers”, while Divya Khossla also reacted to the controversy. On Saturday, Komal addressed the speculation surrounding her and Govinda’s relationship. Now, Rakhi Sawant has come out in support of Sunita and openly challenged Komal.

On Saturday, Komal Rani wrote on social media, “Recently, I have seen some celebrities openly commenting on Govinda ji and my personal life and our character. Yet I have never seen them come forward so strongly to express their opinion on any serious issue, whether it was terrorism, politics, the death of actors, or even another actor’s multiple marriages. Why, then, has our personal life suddenly become such a public spectacle that everyone feels entitled to comment on it?”

Also Read: Divya Khossla questions Komal Rani’s sindoor at Lalbaugcha Raja: ‘Whom are you kidding?’

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“Since when did going before Ganpati Bappa alongside my hero and praying for the success of my upcoming film Roopa become a matter of shame, a national issue, or dikhawa for others? We announced our film Roopa, not a romantic affair. We are working together, and we will continue to be seen together. If that bothers anyone, let them burn. Some actresses in the film industry, whose careers have gone cold, whose films are no longer working at the box office, seem to have nothing left except their washed-out brand tags; they are trying to stay relevant by sticking their noses into other people’s ongoing controversies and trying desperately to keep themselves in the limelight,” added Komal.

She concluded, “I honestly don’t give a damn whether these people think I am a good person or a bad one; I feel they are all part of the same group, taking out their frustration over their own failed marriages on someone else.”

Rakhi Sawant reacts to Komal Rani Swarnkar’s comment

Following Komal Rani Swarnkar’s strongly worded post, Rakhi Sawant responded to her remarks while speaking to the media in Mumbai. She said, “I have been very angry. Govindaji, first of all, return my Rs 65,999. I have seen all his films since childhood; he was my favorite hero, but now I want all the ticket money to be refunded. Whatever he is doing with Sunitaji is very wrong. I am really upset. He even spoke about me,, saying that those who are divorced shouldn’t comment on the matter. My story is very painful, and I have been through a divorce, but you have left your happily married life, aur keechad mein kamal dekhne chale gaye. This doesn’t suit you, Chichi bhaiyya.”

Rakhi further added, “On a serious note, Govindaji, pura desh naaraz hai aapse (Govindaji, the whole nation is upset with you). The woman who married you and gave birth to your two kids, who has been with you for 40 years- you left her. And who is this Komal? She is badmouthing me and talking trash about other celebrities too. Chichi Bhaiya is the one who gave her these wings. Listen, Komal, don’t mess with me. I am not Sunita; I will tear you to shreds. Respectfully, do your film, chudail, pati chor; you wrecked somebody’s home. You thought you would woo a rich man and become a gold digger, take his money, and make films. Apply the vermilion of his name on your forehead, but if Govinda couldn’t be loyal to Sunita, how will he be loyal to you?

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Rakhi Sawan had earlier spoken about the controversy after sharing with the media a private conversation with Sunita, in which the two discussed claims that Govinda was planning to marry Komal.