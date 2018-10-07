Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
Will Smith learns the ‘ropes of Bollywood’ from Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh

Hollywood star Will Smith recently spent some time with Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. He took to Instagram to share a few photos.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: October 7, 2018 5:50:58 pm

will smith, karan johar, ranveer singh Will Smith apparently shot a cameo for Koffee with Karan’s upcoming season.

Hollywood star Will Smith is having a blast in India. The actor recently spent some time with Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. Will took to Instagram to share a few photos and wrote, “Learning the ropes of Bollywood from two of the best in the game! @karanjohar & @ranveersingh. 📷: @alansilfen.”

Karan shared a photo as well with the caption, “Where there’s a WILL there’s a way!!!! @ranveersingh @willsmith shot today at the superb #sohohousemumbai.”

By the looks of it, Will apparently shot a cameo for Koffee with Karan’s upcoming season.

Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Will Smith were also clicked by our photographer post the shoot.

will smith, karan johar, ranveer singh Will Smith shared this click of himself with Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh.
will smith, karan johar, ranveer singh Will Smith, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh pose for a selfie.
will smith, karan johar, ranveer singh Karan Johar also shared this photo on his social media account.
ranveer singh, karan johar The stars were spotted on Saturday night in Bandra.
will smith Will Smith looked happy as he posed for the shutterbugs.

In a recent interview with The Hindustan Times, Will Smith said it is a part of his wish list to work in a Bollywood masala entertainer with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

