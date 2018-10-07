Will Smith learns the ‘ropes of Bollywood’ from Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh

Hollywood star Will Smith is having a blast in India. The actor recently spent some time with Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. Will took to Instagram to share a few photos and wrote, “Learning the ropes of Bollywood from two of the best in the game! @karanjohar & @ranveersingh. 📷: @alansilfen.”
Karan shared a photo as well with the caption, “Where there’s a WILL there’s a way!!!! @ranveersingh @willsmith shot today at the superb #sohohousemumbai.”
By the looks of it, Will apparently shot a cameo for Koffee with Karan’s upcoming season.
Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Will Smith were also clicked by our photographer post the shoot.
Scroll to see all the photos:
In a recent interview with The Hindustan Times, Will Smith said it is a part of his wish list to work in a Bollywood masala entertainer with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
