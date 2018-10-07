Will Smith learns the ‘ropes of Bollywood’ from Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh

Will Smith apparently shot a cameo for Koffee with Karan’s upcoming season.

Hollywood star Will Smith is having a blast in India. The actor recently spent some time with Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. Will took to Instagram to share a few photos and wrote, “Learning the ropes of Bollywood from two of the best in the game! @karanjohar & @ranveersingh. 📷: @alansilfen.”

Karan shared a photo as well with the caption, “Where there’s a WILL there’s a way!!!! @ranveersingh @willsmith shot today at the superb #sohohousemumbai.”

Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Will Smith were also clicked by our photographer post the shoot.

Scroll to see all the photos:

Will Smith shared this click of himself with Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh.

Will Smith, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh pose for a selfie.

Karan Johar also shared this photo on his social media account.

The stars were spotted on Saturday night in Bandra.

Will Smith looked happy as he posed for the shutterbugs.

In a recent interview with The Hindustan Times, Will Smith said it is a part of his wish list to work in a Bollywood masala entertainer with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

