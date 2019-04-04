Will Smith’s Bucket List episode Bollywood Dancing reminds us why we love our movies

The latest episode of Will Smith’s Bucket List is out and this time it’s all about Bollywood. A few months ago, Will took a trip to India and we learnt from his social media posts that he would be featuring in a dance number in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. The episode featuring the same and many such moments is out and it makes you fall back in love with the movies.

Advertising

Films are an essential part of our lives as they provide an escape from our everyday lives, but sometimes we need an outsider’s perspective to realise that what we have is uniquely ours.

The episode begins with Will Smith meeting up with Ranveer Singh. As Ranveer gives him a crash course on Hindi films, mainly the mainstream ones, he highlights the factors that the audience likes to consume and how everything they watch must be ‘paisa vasool’. Here, he also points to Will that many of Hindi cinema’s films and heroes have strong religious undertones. This comes as no surprise to us but for Will, this leads him to Haridwar to learn more about Indian spirituality.

“What we believe transforms what we create, and this allows cinema to reflect the collective consciousness of India and also to bridge the gap between entertainment and living a meaningful life,” says Will Smith as he participates in Ganga Aarti in Haridwar.

Advertising

Will also meets up with Karan Johar and learns about ‘dialogue baazi’ which has also existed in many of Will’s films. He just didn’t know the Indian name for it.

The episode is clearly an outsider’s take on Hindi films and even though we know that Hindi cinema is more than song and dance, we must acknowledge that it’s this song and dance that largely forms the backbone of our movie culture. It’s the larger than life representation on screen that attracts us and also the Westerners to our films.

Films have existed in India for over 100 years and while we might get frustrated from time to time and sulk over the mediocre films that are often presented to us, this episode reminds us of the joy that movies bring and it’s that joy that makes us love the movies.