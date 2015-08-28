Will Saif Ali Khan-Katrina Kaif’s ‘Phantom’ be as successful as Kabir Khan’s last?

Kabir Khan’s much-awaited ‘Phantom’ starring Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan finally releases today.

Kabir Khan’s last outing with Salman Khan was not only loved by audiences but broke records with regards to its collections. The director’s much-awaited ‘Phantom’ starring Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan finally releases today.

Set against the backdrop of the horrific 26/11 terrorist attacks that shook Mumbai to its very core, ‘Phantom’ tells the tale of a young agent who goes to prison undercover, gathering all kinds of information to prepare him for his attack against those responsible for mercilessly taking away so many innocent lives.

Judging by the film’s trailer, ‘Phantom’ seems like a thrilling watch with high speed chases and flying bullets.

‘Phantom’ involves characters that have been named after David Headley, Sajid Mir, Haifiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Saif in action role and fans are eagerly waiting. Talking about his expectations from the film, the actor said, “Kabir Khan (director), after ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, got a chance to make a movie, so he made ‘Phantom’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, so let’s hope we have some kind of success. I even hope one-third business of it (Bajrangi Bhaijaan)… then it would be amazing.”

Though this is Saif’s first film with Kabir Khan, Katrina has worked with the director before, delivering two major hits – ‘New York’ in 2009 and ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ in 2012.

Talking about her experience working with Kabir and her expectations about the film, Katrina said, “I’m really happy and proud of Kabir’s success. I think it couldn’t have happened to a nicer, more deserving person. He is one of the most exciting new voices we have in cinema today. Apart from being one of the main inspirations of my career, he also remains one of my truest friends. He is a person the unit loves. New York was one of my most special films and Ek Tha Tiger was one of my biggest hits. Even though we are yet to know the audiences’ verdict on Phantom, it will always be a film I’ll be extremely proud of. So far, Kabir and I have had a wonderful journey together. I thank him for his confidence, trust and support. I hope our journey continues in the future in an even more beautiful way.”

Known for tactfully delving into subjects like terrorism and Indo-Pak relations, Kabir Khan surely has a unique cinematic approach that also takes the audience places. While he shot in undiscovered locations of Kashmir for ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, Kabir chose to shoot ‘Phantom’ around the globe from Beirut, Canada, Chicago, Punjab and Kashmir.

Though expectations from ‘Phantom’ are sky high, it remains to be seen whether the film will succeed in becoming a box office stir like Kabir Khan’s last release, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

Also releasing this week is small budget films Kaun Kitne Paani Mein starring Kunal Kapoor and Radhika Apte. It is a comedy about water scarcity and the actors are confident of its success.

‘Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat’ starring Tia Bajpai, Rakesh Bedi, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz will also release today.

