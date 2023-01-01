Will Pathaan, Tiger 3, Ponniyin Selvan 2 and other big releases emerge as crowd-pullers of 2023?

The year 2022 has been a strange one, especially for those in the world of entertainment. While the world returned to the pre-pandemic normalcy, a new pattern emerged in the show business. The Indian audience is willing to spend on movies, but only if they offer bang for their buck. However, 2023 promises to bring several releases with hopes of reviving cash registers at movie theatres after a lukewarm 2022.

After a hiatus of four years, Shah Rukh Khan would be back with three releases. Other crowd-pullers include Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh who are also likely to bring a slew of unique films to please a much-evolved audience, now heavily exposed to world cinema.

Pathaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is the most awaited movie of 2023. The film which marks Shah Rukh’s comeback after four years is helmed by director Siddharth Anand. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Selfiee

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will share the screen space for the first time in the film Selfiee. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Dharma Productions. Selfiee also stars Diana Penty and Nushratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on February 24, 2023.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan recently wrapped the shoot of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman wrote, “Shoot wrapped! #Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan arrives #Eid2023.” The Farhad Samji directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari among others.

Thunivu

The Tamil movie starring Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier is directed by H. Vinoth. The director has recently quashed rumours about the film being a heist-drama and has said that Thunivu is a multiple-genre film. The release date is yet-to-be announced.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

This Karan Johar film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is all set to release on April 23, 2023. Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has worked as an Assistant Director for the film.

Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Director Luv Ranjan recently announced the film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The film also marks Boney Kapoor’s acting debut. This romance-comedy is presented by T-series and is all set to be released on Holi, 8th March 2023

Ponniyin Selvan 2

After the massive success of Ponniyin Selvan 1, Mani Ratnam is all set to release Ponniyin Selvan 2 in April 2023. The official announcement tweet read, “Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!” The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

Jawan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The movie is scheduled to release on June 2. Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero.

Adipurush

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush, which was supposed to be released on January 12, 2023 was pushed to June 16, 2023. The Om Raut directorial faced severe backlash online for its poor VFX after its teaser was unveiled.

Salaar

The Telugu movie is directed by Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran. and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles. The details of the film are kept under the wraps and the film is all set to release on September 28, 2023.

Tiger 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to reprise their characters–Tiger and Zoya after 10 years. Salman announced on social media, “Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is!” The film will be released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Merry Christmas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The movie, directed by Sriram Raghavan, will see Katrina Kaif opposite Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. The film which was originally scheduled to release on December 23, 2022, was pushed to 2023 and the new release date is yet-to-be announced.

Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu’s Dunki is scheduled to release on December 22, 2023. The film marks the first collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Viay Sethupathi and will be released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Sam Bahadur

This Meghana Gulzar directorial stars Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film will be released in theatres on December 1, 2023.

Pushpa: The Rule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

The hype around the Sukumar directorial has been building ever since he announced the sequel. The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. According to reports, the film will be released in 2023.

Indian 2

This film is the sequel to the 1996 Tamil action drama Indian. Indian 2, which was announced in 2017 stars Kamal Haasan, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh among others. According to reports, the film is scheduled to release in 2023.

Jailer

Jailer is an upcoming Tamil film starring Rajinikanth. The film is directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar. Recently, on the occasion of Rajinikanth’s birthday, the makers shared glimpses of the superstar from the movie. The release date is yet-to-be announced.

Apart from the above mentioned films, Kuttey Animal, Mr And Mrs Mahi, Bholaa, Bawaal, Yodha, OMG 2, Shehzada, Dream Girl, OMG 2, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are also scheduled to release in 2023.