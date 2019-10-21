Won’t be surprised if someone tells me to make pro-Hindu content: Kabir Khan

Filmmaker Kabir Khan says if current times are anything to go by, he wouldn’t be surprised if one day he would be told to tell pro-India, pro-Hindu stories.

A media report that surfaced a week ago suggested that senior officials of Rashtra Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had held meetings with streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime to restrict content that was “anti-India” and anti-Hindu”.

Today, at a panel discussion titled “Films as an agent of social change”, Kabir was asked if writers and directors in the Hindi film industry were also being told to follow same diktats.

“Nobody’s told me. But yes you’re absolutely right. The conditions are happening, one reads and hears about it. Strange sort of pressures do come on people. As of now, nothing’s come on me. I wouldn’t be surprised, someday somebody tries to pass this message on to me.

“I think they know how I’ll react so they aren’t saying it right now. But yes, we are absolutely living in times where anything can be said,” said the writer-director, whose films have always had a strong political undertone.

The session, which was a part of the ongoing Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star 2019, was also attended by filmmaker Tahira Kashyap.