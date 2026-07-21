‘Will not be disappointed’: Siddharth Anand hails Ramayana trailer; Atlee praises Ranbir

Just days ahead of its worldwide trailer launch, the buzz around Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One continues to grow. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, was recently unveiled to a select audience at a grand event in New Delhi. The event, attended by the film’s principal cast and producer Namit Malhotra, offered members of the media and invited guests an exclusive first look at the film’s official trailer. While the nearly four-minute trailer is set to be released globally on July 24, the first reactions from the screening were overwhelmingly positive, with many praising its scale, visuals, and emotional depth.

Now, filmmakers who were among the few to watch the trailer ahead of its release have also shared their admiration for the film. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand took to X and wrote, “Ramayana trailer! Expect the world, and you shall not be disappointed! Yes it’s GRAND, it’s SPECTACULAR! And. Its heart is absolutely in the right place! Watched it twice to soak it all in. Yet wanted more. Can’t wait for Diwali!”

Director Atlee also praised the trailer on X, writing, “Absolutely blown away by the #Ramayana trailer! What a vision by @NamitMalhotra sir and what incredible craft from @niteshtiwari22 sir. @TheNameIsYash bro looks unbelievably lethal, Ranbir Kapoor bro is stunning, and @Sai_Pallavi92 is ethereal. Every frame feels grand, fresh, and magical. Wishing the entire team blockbuster. This looks truly epic!”

Yash praises Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi

Speaking at the New Delhi launch event held last Saturday, Yash, who not only essays the role of Ravana but is also co-producing the film, lauded his co-stars for their performances. He said, “Ranbir, you’ve been phenomenal. The whole country will understand how you’ve surrendered and what magic you’ve created. Sai, of course, is a fabulous actor. When she plays Sita, her eyes say it all.”

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About Ramayana

Presented by Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG, the eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects and animation studio, and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana features music by Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shobana, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Faisal Malik, among others. The official trailer will premiere globally on July 24, ahead of the worldwide theatrical release of Ramayana: Part One during Diwali 2026.