Will Karisma Kapoor get married again? Actor answers fan’s question in Instagram AMA

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Thursday evening conducted a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram. And one of the questions she answered was about tying the knot again. “Will you marry again?” a fan asked her, to which Karisma replied, “Depends,” and posted a GIF.

Karisma was married to Sanjay Kapur from 2003 to 2016. They have two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. The couple underwent an ugly divorce. Kapur is now married to Priya Sachdev.

Recently, Karisma posted photos of herself from her cousin Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding with Alia Bhatt, and revealed that Alia’s ‘kaleera’ had fallen on her. In the ‘kaleera’ ritual at a traditional Punjabi wedding, the bride’s sisters and friends tie the ornaments on her wrist, as a blessing. After the ceremony concludes, the bride tries to drop a ‘kaleera’ on the heads of her bridesmaids. If it falls on someone, it is seen as a sign that they are the next in line to get married.

Karisma posted two pictures of herself with the ‘kaleera’. While the first showed a more composed Karisma posing happily with the ornament, the second showed her immediate reaction, which was one of absolute delight.

Karisma was one of the biggest female Bollywood stars of the 90s, but took a step back from her career after her marriage. She has attempted comebacks a couple of times. The first came in 2012, with the film Dangerous Ishhq, and the second in 2020, with the ZEE5 show Mentalhood. She has remained a regular presence on television reality shows, and will next be seen in Abhinay Deo’s Brown.