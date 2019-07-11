Will Hrithik Roshan return to his former glorious stardom with Super 30?

Hrithik Roshan has been in a slump lately. The actor, who once was a bonafide superstar with a fan army that would imitate his dance moves on cue, has been struggling to deliver good films that entice the masses. But with the release of Super 30, will he be able to get on top again?

Advertising

Hrithik joined the industry at a time when the trio of Khans was just as relevant as they are today. Yet, he broke the clutter and made a name for himself with bold choices like Fiza and Lakshya and while not all his films were box office successes, Hrithik enjoyed a following that is reserved only for superstars. But lately, things haven’t been that rosy.

Besides the fact that the actor has been more in news for his spat with a female actor than his movies, his film choices have been quite questionable in the last few years.

Since the start of this decade, the actor has appeared in just six films. And while all of them weren’t bad films, most of them fall in the mediocre to below-average category.

Advertising

The magic was last seen in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Agneepath. ZNMD had a strong ensemble cast where Hrithik played his part to near perfection. In Agneepath, he was overshadowed by even stronger performers like Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor but that did not take away from his individual performance. Both these films were probably the last of Hrithik’s memorable works because since then, things haven’t been in his favour.

Krrish 3, the superhero film that solely rested on his shoulders, was the weakest link in the franchise. The film might have minted money but that is no yardstick for a film’s quality. The fantasy world that was once created with Koi Mil Gaya, was watered down with Krrish 3.

Bang Bang! had Hrithik looking like a Greek God and while that was sufficient to drive the audience to the theaters, the lack of story in the film proved that stalking his Instagram account would have been better than spending 350 bucks on an exhausting film.

Mohenjo Daro was next and while there was much anticipation before the film’s release, all of it came crashing down in the first week of the release itself. The film was in the making for a long time and fans of the actor were ready to ignore the bronzer laced body that he sported in the trailer but sadly, this again, wasn’t a wise bet for the actor.

Next came Kaabil and while we agree that Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor put up a decent performance but the film was quite mediocre. The year 2017 was quite disappointing for Hindi movie fans as we saw films like Tubelight, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Raees. So, by comparison, Kaabil rose up in the charts. But the film was as forgettable as the Mission Impossible-like mask pulling shenanigan that he pulled off in Don 2.

Hrithik Roshan showed promise when he first made his debut in the year 2000. The turn of the century promised a new star and while we still want to believe that there is more in store, Hrithik’s film choices have somehow proved otherwise. With the release of Super 30, here’s hoping that Hrithik comes back with a bang so his fans too have something constructive to say about his films, rather than gossiping about his now-infamous spat.