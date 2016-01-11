Will be happy if Amitabh Bachchan becomes Incredible India’s ambassador: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar believes megastar Amitabh Bachchan will agree to take on the role of Incredible India campaign’s brand ambassador. Shoojit Sircar believes megastar Amitabh Bachchan will agree to take on the role of Incredible India campaign’s brand ambassador.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar believes megastar Amitabh Bachchan will agree to take on the role of Incredible India campaign’s brand ambassador, if the central government asks him to promote the campaign.

“I think if the government says then he will agree. He is a disciplined and principled person and that is why he is a legend. I will be happy if he becomes the brand ambassador,” Sircar told a television channel Kolkata.

Superstar Aamir Khan had confirmed earlier this month that he was no longer brand ambassador of the Incredible India campaign and said he respected the government’s decision not to extend his contract in this regard.

Sircar roped in Big B to shoot for a commercial at the 203-year-old Town Hall here on Monday (January 11).

