Wife Aakriti exposes Aparshakti Khurana’s shocking fashion spending habits

Actor Aparshakti Khurana recently appeared on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s YouTube show Double Date, accompanied by his wife Aakriti. During the candid conversation, the actor opened up about his unique first impression of his wife, his love for fashion, and why he never wears borrowed clothes to events.

As the conversation began, Aparshakti revealed what first attracted him to Aakriti. “Before we start, I just want to say that it’s an apt place to say that when I saw her for the first time, I fell in love with her hands,” he said. A curious Angad immediately asked, “So do you have a hand fetish?” Aakriti quickly responded, “He does, ya. And he is creepy about it. And a foot fetish too.”

Sharing her side of the story, she added with a laugh, “My version of the story is that when I saw him for the first time, I was 12.”

The discussion soon shifted to Aparshakti Khurana’s impeccable sense of style. Neha Dhupia compared his fashion choices to those of celebrities like Karan Johar, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh. Talking about his shopping habits, Aparshakti’s wife Aakriti revealed, “He was a shopaholic from the start. The difference is that he didn’t have the money back then. Now, thankfully, he does, and yet he has nothing in his bank account because he spends it all.”

Aparshakti, however, clarified that his passion isn’t about spending money but about appreciating clothes and fabrics.

“I don’t call this my love for shopping but my love for clothes and fabric. I have shirts worth Rs 100 too. It’s not about spending money,” he explained.

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The actor then shared how his interest in fashion played a role in his early career struggles.

“At first, I kept thinking about what could be one way through which I could shift to Mumbai. I worked as a stylist for four months and styled a few hosts who were hosting Bollywood shows,” he recalled.

The conversation later turned emotional as Aparshakti Khurana reflected on how life changed after his marriage.

“When I was doing radio, working at Delhi High Court, and taking up all kinds of odd jobs, I was continuously mailing and texting directors and producers, but not once did I receive a positive response. But the day I got married, I started receiving replies to emails I had sent three years earlier, offering me work.” He added, “I didn’t believe in lady luck, but Aakriti brought out the best in me.”

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Aakriti then shared a heartwarming detail about their relationship. “Every time before he goes luxury shopping, he makes sure he buys something for me first. Ever since we got married. Even when he had just Rs 1,000 in his bank account, he would buy me a nail paint before buying something for himself.”

As the episode drew to a close, Angad Bedi made an interesting revelation about Aparshakti Khurana’s fashion choices.

“I want to add one more thing. Aparshakti Khurana buys every outfit he wears. Usually, actors borrow clothes and return them after events, but Apar buys them all. Once, I was at Shantanu & Nikhil for a fitting and saw Apar walking out with multiple bags. He told me he had bought everything.” Aakriti immediately confirmed the story, saying, “This is absolutely true.”

Neha Dhupia then confessed that her own approach is quite the opposite. “I take up events that start at 6 pm because all my couriers reach me by 4 pm. After the event, I have to return everything the very next day. I don’t take 11 am events because I work almost entirely in borrowed clothes,” she joked.