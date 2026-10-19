‘She is a devotee’: Why Yash feels Sai Pallavi is perfect to play Sita in Ramayana

Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up for their upcoming mythological epic drama Ramayana: Part 1. Amid the buzz for Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial, Yash, who is playing the role of Ravana in the film, has praised his co-star Sai Pallavi, who will be seen as Sita. At a recent event, the Toxic actor called Sai a “devotee” and said that he is happy to see her portray Goddess Sita.

While speaking at the international trailer launch event in Bengaluru, Yash opened up about Sai Pallavi’s approach to the character of Sita. “Sai Pallavi, she is a devotee. She is so devoted that she remembers Sita for five minutes whenever she gets a chance. We have seen her work on set,” he shared.