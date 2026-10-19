‘She is a devotee’: Why Yash feels Sai Pallavi is perfect to play Sita in Ramayana

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Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up for their upcoming mythological epic drama Ramayana: Part 1. Amid the buzz for Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial, Yash, who is playing the role of Ravana in the film, has praised his co-star Sai Pallavi, who will be seen as Sita. At a recent event, the Toxic actor called Sai a “devotee” and said that he is happy to see her portray Goddess Sita.
While speaking at the international trailer launch event in Bengaluru, Yash opened up about Sai Pallavi’s approach to the character of Sita. “Sai Pallavi, she is a devotee. She is so devoted that she remembers Sita for five minutes whenever she gets a chance. We have seen her work on set,” he shared.
The actor further added that Sai has the qualities to play Goddess Sita, opposite Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. “Very devotional, God-loving, God-fearing. She talks about God. I am very happy that she is portraying Sita. She has that art. She has a good heart. Bless her. I request you all to give her love and bless her.”
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About Ramayana
On the first day of Navratri, the makers of Ramayana announced that the first part of the highly-awaited two-part epic will hit theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. They also dropped a new poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. The advance bookings for the movie will open on Dussehra.
Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey, the film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Indira Krishna as Queen Kaushalya, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Sonal Jha as Queen Sumitra and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has been backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The second part is set to release on Diwali 2027.