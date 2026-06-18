Why Upasana Singh lost Maine Pyaar Kiya to Bhagyashree: ‘I was taller than Salman Khan’

Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989) proved to be a life-changing film for its lead stars, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. However, not many know that actor Upasana Singh was initially considered for the role of Suman before Bhagyashree was eventually cast. In a recent interview, Upasana recalled losing out on the part and revealed how she later confronted Sooraj Barjatya’s father, Raj Kumar Barjatya, about the decision.

During a chat with Galatta India, Upasana Singh recalled her simple audition for Maine Pyaar Kiya with the film’s director Sooraj Barjatya. “I was studying in Chandigarh at that time and my aunt used to stay in Chembur. I always used to say that I want to be a heroine. So, whenever I used to come to Mumbai, I used to meet all these directors and producers,” she said.

The actor continued, “So, once I came and met Gupta ji (who handles Sooraj Barjatya’s work). He told me that Rajshri is making a film called Maine Pyaar Kiya and he would make me meet Sooraj Barjatya. I told him that I’ve been doing theatre since childhood and am interested in acting. He (Sooraj Barjatya) didn’t take a proper audition, just asked me to say 3-4 dialogues. He liked me, and told Gupta ji that I was selected from his side.”

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Sooraj Barjatya wanted Upasana Singh to meet his father Raj Kumar Barjatya as well. “But, he wanted me to meet his father as well. Gupta ji then called me and said that I was selected from Sooraj ji’s side, and then I met his father. I went back to Chandigarh, but I never received a call. Then, the film was made. I didn’t go to watch the film for a long time because I was feeling upset that I was the heroine and it was made without me. I didn’t tell anyone that I was selected because it felt insulting,” she said.

While Upasana wasn’t planning to confront Raj Kumar Barjatya, his revelation during the shoot of Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon made her angry and burst out in front of everyone. The actor recalled, “A few years later, I did Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon with Sooraj ji. We were shooting in Switzerland and Sooraj ji’s father revealed to everyone that I was the first choice for Maine Pyaar Kiya. I didn’t react at all. I wasn’t even expecting he would take my name but he did. Everyone was shocked and asked why I wasn’t cast finally. I got angry then and I told him, ‘You rejected me, why?’ He said that its because I was taller than Salman Khan. I replied, ‘Even Sridevi is taller than him, but she can work with him? Don’t fool me!’ He said, ‘If we would have cast you, you also would have left the industry like Sridevi did.'”

She further added, “At that time, I felt extremely bad. It was such a great film but I didn’t watch it for a long time. I just felt that I would have abused Bhagyashree if I went to watch the film. But, she performed really well and deserved that role, but I deserved it more than her. Salman knew about this.”

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Maine Pyar Kiya was a blockbuster hit. Besides Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, the film also featured Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath, and Mohnish Bahl, among others.