Why the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch was abruptly called off

The teaser of Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai generated significant buzz on social media. Riding on the response, the makers had planned a grand trailer launch on Thursday. However, the event was abruptly called off after fans and members of the media had already arrived at the venue.

What actually happened at Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch?

Even as the red carpet was laid out and fans queued up outside PVR ICON in Andheri, the trailer launch event was called off at the last minute. Producer Ramesh Taurani arrived at the venue and informed attendees that the trailer could not be screened due to a “technical glitch.” He added that the media and fans would be invited again for a special screening in the next two to three days.