Why the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch was abruptly called off

The trailer launch of Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was abruptly called off after fans and members of the media had already arrived at the venue.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiMay 21, 2026 04:04 PM IST
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona HaiVarun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
Make us preferred source on Google

The teaser of Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai generated significant buzz on social media. Riding on the response, the makers had planned a grand trailer launch on Thursday. However, the event was abruptly called off after fans and members of the media had already arrived at the venue.

What actually happened at Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch?

Even as the red carpet was laid out and fans queued up outside PVR ICON in Andheri, the trailer launch event was called off at the last minute. Producer Ramesh Taurani arrived at the venue and informed attendees that the trailer could not be screened due to a “technical glitch.” He added that the media and fans would be invited again for a special screening in the next two to three days.

The sudden cancellation left both fans and the media disappointed as they exited the venue.

Also Read – The ‘Chunari Chunari’ War: Why Vashu Bhagnani has begun a legal battle to stop David Dhawan’s next

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tips Films (@tipsfilmsofficial)

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai controversy

A few days ago, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was reportedly caught in a legal dispute with Pooja Entertainment over the use of a remixed version of “Chunari Chunari” from Biwi No.1. Amid growing speculation, music and film production company Tips Industries issued a public notice that stated: “Tips Music Limited (Tips) has become aware of a suit filed by Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd. (PEIL) before the Civil Judge (Senior Division), Katihar, Bihar.

While formal copies of the order are awaited, Tips clarifies that it is the lawful owner of the music rights in question, supported by valid and binding agreements between the parties. Tips has openly and legitimately exploited these rights for nearly three decades in full compliance with applicable laws.

The claims made by PEIL are strongly disputed and appear to be malicious, misconceived, and intended to tarnish the reputation and goodwill of Tips. Tips remains fully confident in defending its rights before the appropriate courts and shall take all necessary legal steps to protect its interest and ownership of rights.”

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releases in theatres on June 5.

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
facebook
twitter
instagram

Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments