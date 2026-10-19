‘Why target Tiger Shroff?’: Amaal Mallik reacts, Ravi Kishan calls it ‘gravely concerning’

Actor Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped a firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu on Sunday evening. The incident has left Bollywood celebs shaken. BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan called it ‘a matter of great concern and a matter for investigation’. Ranvir Shorey, director Rahul Dholakia, Shatrughan Sinha, Mika Singh and several others have also shared their reactions. Amaal Mallik also shared a post asking, “What the hell is happening in Mumbai?”

Talking to the media, actor-politician Ravi Kishan shared his reaction on the firing on actor Tiger Shroff, and said, “It is very sad. It is a matter of great concern and a matter for investigation. We have full faith in the Maharashtra Police. An investigation will take place, and those found guilty will receive the harshest possible punishment. It is a deeply concerning and serious matter. Tiger is a very innocent person. I pray to Mahadev and Mata Rani to protect him. The Maharashtra Police and the Maharashtra government are leaving no stone unturned. Very soon, all those responsible will be caught and given the severest punishment.”

Singer Mika Singh also shared a video and requested the government to “take this matter seriously.” In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Mumbai has always been known as one of the safest cities in India, where people—especially women—have felt confident walking, working, and travelling even late at night. But after the incident involving Tiger Shroff, it raises serious concerns about our safety. No one should have to live in fear on the streets of our own city. I sincerely request the government and the concerned authorities to take this matter seriously and ensure the safety of every citizen. We need stronger action and accountability so that Mumbai continues to be a city where everyone feels safe, day or night. Wishing Tiger Shroff a speedy recovery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

On Monday morning, actor Shatrughan Sinha took to X to post, “What’s happening???? Yesterday’s shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on most loved star @TIGERSHROFF worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu. In fact Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly. Honble CM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis & http://Dy.CM. @mieknathshinde seem to be extremely concerned on this serious matter. Jai Hind!”

What’s happening???? Yesterday’s shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on most loved star @TIGERSHROFF worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu. In fact Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly. Honble CM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis & https://t.co/7lovDa6k89. @mieknathshinde seem to be extremely concerned on this serious matter. Jai Hind! @YashwantSinha @MamataOfficial @ArvindKejriwal @SanjayAzadSln — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 19, 2026

Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik took to X to post, “Tiger has entertained every generation since his debut & I can’t understand why someone who has never knowingly wronged anyone, and is one of the kindest people I know, has to go through this. @iTIGERSHROFF, please take care, my bro. You know I’m always with you. Right now, please stand by your family and no one else. What the hell is happening in Mumbai? @MumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis please ensure his safety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Actor Ravi Dubey reacted to the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, and, talking to the media, he shared, “This incident happened last night. I haven’t spoken to Tiger yet, in fact, I was just about to speak with Jackie Sir. But the good thing is that Tiger is safe and sound. His driver got injured, and I hope he recovers soon as well.”

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Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey reacted to the incident and wrote on X, “Shocking, and disgusting! Hope everyone is safe, @iTIGERSHROFF @bindasbhidu! No mercy for the perpetrators, @MumbaiPolice! This is outrageous!”

Director Rahul Dholakia wrote on X, “What kind of Law and order is this ?? The ones who are harmless are sent to jail – the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street ! A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will -and we just allow fear to spread ! Who is answerable ?? @AmitShah @Dev_Fadnavis could u please address the state / city / resident of Juhu?? Or are you still worried about harmless flag walkers!”

While the actor Tiger Shroff was unharmed in the firing incident, two people were injured. The incident took place as Tiger was leaving Pushpa Park in Juhu after a football match.

According to a viral social media post, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, although the police are yet to verify the post’s authenticity. The post stated in Hindi, “We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Srivastava (@pallav_paliwal)

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The post also allegedly warned that the attacks would continue unless actors stopped working with Bollywood star Salman Khan. “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch,” it stated.

“A total of 15 teams, including dedicated personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police, have been constituted to investigate the case from all angles and track down the culprits,” a police official said.