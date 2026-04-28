Why Subhash Ghai won’t direct Sanjay Dutt-starrer Khalnayak Returns: ‘No one can make it the way I did’

Sanjay Dutt is gearing up to reprise his iconic role of Ballu in Khalnayak Returns, the sequel to his 1993 blockbuster Khal Nayak. The recently unveiled promo has sparked both surprise and excitement among fans. However, one major point of disappointment is that filmmaker Subhash Ghai will not be directing the sequel.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Subhash addressed his absence from the director’s chair and revealed that Sanjay had been eager to revisit the story for years. He said, “Sanju was passionate about making this sequel for years. Even during his time in jail, he had written to me saying, ‘Uncle, I want to make this film.’ So, I sent him the concept and story. If you ask me, no one can make this film the way I did. However, I don’t want to remake my own film; besides, I am 80 now.”