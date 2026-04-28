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Why Subhash Ghai won’t direct Sanjay Dutt-starrer Khalnayak Returns: ‘No one can make it the way I did’
Subhash Ghai said he encouraged Sanjay Dutt to take the project forward, while he agreed to appear in a cameo and come on board as a creative producer.
Sanjay Dutt is gearing up to reprise his iconic role of Ballu in Khalnayak Returns, the sequel to his 1993 blockbuster Khal Nayak. The recently unveiled promo has sparked both surprise and excitement among fans. However, one major point of disappointment is that filmmaker Subhash Ghai will not be directing the sequel.
In an interview with Bombay Times, Subhash addressed his absence from the director’s chair and revealed that Sanjay had been eager to revisit the story for years. He said, “Sanju was passionate about making this sequel for years. Even during his time in jail, he had written to me saying, ‘Uncle, I want to make this film.’ So, I sent him the concept and story. If you ask me, no one can make this film the way I did. However, I don’t want to remake my own film; besides, I am 80 now.”
The filmmaker added that he encouraged Sanjay to take the project forward independently. He said, “I told Sanju, ‘If you are so keen, why don’t you produce it yourself, and I can be your creative producer.’ I am sure he will find the right director for the film and announce it soon.”
Despite not directing Khalnayak Returns, Subhash Ghai confirmed he will appear in a cameo, continuing his tradition of making brief appearances in his projects. He shared, “Sanju is like my son, so I will do it for him. I also did one for Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. I cherish the relationships I have built in the industry over the years. Some distributors stood by me even when some of my films didn’t work.”
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Sanjay Dutt on Khalnayak Returns
Recently, at an event in Mumbai, Sanjay Dutt spoke about how the idea for Khalnayak Returns first took shape during his time in prison in the 1990s. The actor revealed, “I got the thought of making Khalnayak part 2 in jail (smiles). I used to play music inside the prison. The inmates used to insist only on the songs of Khalnayak. I asked them, ‘Agar Khalnayak phir se banaye, toh kaun dekhna chahega? (If Khalnayak is remade, who would like to see it).’ All 4000 prisoners said in unison that they would love to see it. I told them, ‘Send me a one-pager idea of the film.’ It took me a lot of time to read 4000 pages! One of the ideas that I got appealed to me.”
He further added, “I was out on parole, and I called sir (Subhash Ghai). I narrated that idea to him. Subhash ji also got excited, and he said ‘Banni chahiye’ (It should be made).”
About Khal Nayak
Khal Nayak remains one of the biggest hits of Sanjay Dutt’s career. The film also starred Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Raakhee, and Anupam Kher in key roles. Beyond its box office success, its music, composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal, continues to be celebrated. The film was released during a turbulent time in Sanjay Dutt’s life, coinciding with his arrest in connection with the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.
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