Why Shah Rukh Khan refused to FaceTime an actor’s daughter until he followed this rule of etiquette

Beyond his craft, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also won hearts for the way he treats people around him. Several actors have spoken about how warm and respectful he has always been towards them. Recently, during an interview, The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Viajyant Kohli recalled an incident involving SRK that left him deeply impressed.

In a recent interview with ABP, Vijayant Kohli shared how his daughter missed Gauri Khan’s birthday party, and when he decided to make her speak to Shah Rukh Khan and family, the superstar asked him to get her consent first. Vijayant said, “During Gauri Khan’s birthday party at Mannat, my daughter Myra couldn’t attend because of her exams. At 3:30 am I told Shah Rukh sir that Mayra was probably still awake. He asked, ‘Can we FaceTime her?’ As I was about to call her directly, he stopped me and said, ‘Never call a woman on camera directly. First, ask if she’s comfortable.’ I then called my wife Reena, told her Shah Rukh Khan was going to video call, and to get ready. At 4 am Shah Rukh sir personally video-called them. Can you imagine? Esi Esi cheeze kar jaate hai woh ki aap bikhar jaate ho (He does things that leave you flattered).”

Also Read: Deven Bhojani recalls first meeting with a ‘loving and warm’ Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I had heard he was arrogant, threw tantrums’

The actor further added, “After meeting him, you go home, and tell your family how SRK only spoke to you for 1.5 hours. He gives you so much attention that you feel like he is only talking to you, and others standing there also feel the same; that’s the kind of charisma he has.”

Other celebrities on Shah Rukh Khan

Not only Vijayant Kohli, but other actors have also praised Shah Rukh Khan. Last month, in a conversation with SCREEN, Deven Bhojani spoke about the love and warmth the actor showed him. He said, “Years ago, I did another film with Shah Rukh Khan, where I played his friend. Back then, I had heard Shah Rukh is very arrogant, threw tantrums, speaks very rudely. It was my first day on set. I kept wondering if I should go and speak to SRK or not. I hesitated, thinking what if he insults me. I was learning my lines in a corner, and someone tapped me from behind. It was him, he introduced himself and praised my work in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, that’s when all the rumors about him were busted. Shah Rukh was so down to earth, he told me that he had seen Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar just a few days back with Mansoor, and he loved my work so much that he took my details from Mansoor.”

In 2025, during a conversation on SCREEN’s Dear Me, Deepshikha Nagpal had also mentioned how Shah Rukh Khan was very respectful towards female co-stars. She recalled, “I would not talk to him. I was very scared of SRK. We were staying in the same building, but I would not talk, even though I loved him. One day, I went to his room to say hi. He asked me to sit, and I didn’t. I told him what he had done with me, and he apologized, saying that he believes in giving space. SRK is a very quiet person; he doesn’t talk too much. He has his gestures. Once everybody had left, but SRK waited for me, and he gave me his hand because he saw that I was alone. He was very respectful and a thorough gentleman.”

In 2024, Vijeta Pandit also praised SRK during an interview with SCREEN. She said, “SRK is a wonderful person, a very sweet boy. When he was working on Raju Bangaya Gentleman, I had gone to his house in Carter Road. It was an old house in an old building, and he lived on the first floor. I went with Jatin and Lalit, and he was so happy to see me there. That time, there was no sofa in his house, so we sat on mattresses. It was a small room. His wife, Gauri Khan, served us some cold drinks. He told me he loved my film and later added how the houses in Mumbai were very small.”

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On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in King. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan in important roles.