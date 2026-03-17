Why Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan became Maatrubhumi: ‘It was never just about a battle,’ says director Apoorva Lakhia

On Monday afternoon, it was revealed that Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama, Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020–2021 India–China border skirmishes, has undergone a title change. The film will now be called Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The announcement was made through a newly released poster, following which director Apoorva Lakhia explained the reasoning behind the change, noting that the possibility had existed from the very beginning of the project.

Speaking to HT City, he said, “Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir’s fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles – Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight.”

He further elaborated, “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace captures that emotion and sacrifice far more truthfully. It reflects the soul of the story, preserving humanity even in the face of conflict. There’s also a song in the film by the same name, and the love it has received from audiences made the title feel even more right.”

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Salman Khan advised to tone down anti-China portions

However, industry reports suggest there may be additional factors behind the decision. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the title change may also be linked to the sensitive diplomatic context surrounding India and China. The report quoted a source saying: “Salman Khan was advised in certain official and strategic quarters to not only rethink the title of the film, but also tone down the anti-China portions. Taking that feedback seriously, Salman chose to align the film with the larger national mood and preserve the broader sensitivity of the subject. As a result, the title was changed and a substantial portion was reworked, with the conflict being fictionalised.”

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The same source further stated that the changes required portions of the film to be shot again, which drove up the production costs, though Salman reportedly remained unconcerned about the higher spending.

“A significant part of the script has been rewritten to reshape the film into a more emotionally charged patriotic saga. The changes also came after inputs from relevant quarters, and the new version is said to explore a more intimate dynamic between Salman Khan and Chitrangda’s characters. At its heart now, it is the story of an army officer balancing love amid conflict in many ways, this is the real Love & War,” the source added.

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The report also stated that while a major portion of the shoot has already been completed, some patchwork may take place during the summer. The film is expected to release between July and October, depending on approvals from the Ministry of Defence for the revised version.

‘War is a negative emotion’

While the new title aims to convey a strong anti-war message amid rising global tensions, the film had previously sparked controversy. In December last year, sections of Chinese media criticised the teaser, alleging that it “distorted facts” surrounding the Galwan Valley clash. Although Salman did not respond directly to those reactions, he had previously spoken about the futility of war during the promotions of his 2017 film Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan and set against the backdrop of the Sino-Indian War.

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“If you ask anybody if a war is good or bad, no one will say a war is good. Whatever the conflicts, they should be solved across the table. It’s a negative emotion. Nobody supports it, but it happens and nobody knows why,” Salman had said to IANS. He also blamed governments that order wars which ultimately cost the lives of countless soldiers. “I think those who order war should be sent to the war front, given guns and asked to fight first. It will stop in one day. Their hand and legs will start trembling. It will stop and they will go straight to the table and have discussions.”

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About Maatrubhumi

In Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, Salman Khan will portray Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who died during the clash with troops from the People’s Liberation Army.

The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia and Vipin Bhardwaj in key roles.