Why Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao skipped Aamir Khan’s wedding; friend shares ceremony details

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the actor’s Mumbai home earlier this month, surrounded by close family and friends. While several of Aamir’s longtime collaborators, including Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker, attended the wedding, the absence of his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, drew attention.

Now, Aamir’s close friend and Lagaan co-star Amin Hajee has explained why the two were not present and shared fresh details about the private celebration.

Speaking to Rediff.com, Amin revealed that Kiran was out of the country during the wedding.

“Kiran was in the UK at the time; Azad flew back for the wedding.”