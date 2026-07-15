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Why Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao skipped Aamir Khan’s wedding; friend shares ceremony details
Amin Hajee reveals why Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao weren't at Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding and shares details of the celebration.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the actor’s Mumbai home earlier this month, surrounded by close family and friends. While several of Aamir’s longtime collaborators, including Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker, attended the wedding, the absence of his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, drew attention.
Now, Aamir’s close friend and Lagaan co-star Amin Hajee has explained why the two were not present and shared fresh details about the private celebration.
Speaking to Rediff.com, Amin revealed that Kiran was out of the country during the wedding.
“Kiran was in the UK at the time; Azad flew back for the wedding.”
As for Reena’s absence, Amin suggested that not attending did not indicate any strain in their relationship.
“I think some absences are natural. Sometimes giving people their space is also a gesture of love and respect. You don’t want to make someone uncomfortable on such an important occasion.”
He added that despite their absence from the ceremony, Aamir continues to share a cordial relationship with both Reena and Kiran.
“But they continue to share a healthy relationship. Through the Paani Foundation, Aamir, Satya (Satyajeet Bhatkal), Kiran and Reena still work together professionally.”
Recalling another instance of Aamir’s support for his first wife, Amin said, “When Reena’s father passed away, Aamir asked Kareem and me if we could help. Reena was travelling at the time, and Aamir stayed until the final rites.”
ALSO READ: Aamir Khan on ‘love jihad’ claims: ‘Gauri not even Hindu; Kiran, Reena didn’t convert’
An intimate family celebration
Amin also shared details about Aamir and Gauri’s low-key wedding, revealing that the couple chose not to follow traditional ceremonies.
“The wedding was held at Aamir’s home. We didn’t follow any traditional wedding rituals. Many people have asked if there was a sangeet or other ceremonies, but there weren’t. We simply spent time together, chatted, laughed, and enjoyed each other’s company.”
The celebrations were spread over two days. According to Amin, the first evening was dedicated to bringing both families together.
“I think the best part was that we all met a day before the wedding, like how friends get together for lunch. It was a casual evening where Aamir had invited his closest friends. Gauri’s family was there too; they are such warm and wonderful people.”
“The first evening was about getting to know one another. Although we were meeting Gauri’s family for the first time, it did not feel that way. It felt like we had known each other for years. They are such a loving family.”
Amin said Gauri’s father, Robert “Bob” Spratt, attended the ceremony along with his brother, sister, daughter Shauna and other family members.
“Their father loves riding bikes, and we spent a lot of time chatting with him. They are an accomplished family, yet have absolutely no airs. They love Aamir and are very proud of him.”
Aamir and Gauri’s wedding
Aamir married longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate registered ceremony at his Mumbai home on July 5. The actor had introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday in March last year after dating her for around 18 months.
Before marrying Gauri, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. The couple divorced in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they welcomed son Azad through surrogacy in 2011 before announcing their separation in 2021. Despite their divorce, Aamir and Kiran have continued to co-parent Azad. Gauri, meanwhile, has a five-year-old son, Quinn, from her previous marriage.
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