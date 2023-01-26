Why Raveena Tandon is glad she’s called ‘Raveena Ravi Tandon’ on Padma Shri announcement: ‘Someone is watching over me’

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon expressed her joy and gratitude after being conferred with the Padma Shri last night. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool, has starred in diverse range of films and has also experimented with arthouse cinema. Raveena has starred in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Mohra, Diwale (1994), Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi, Daman and Aks, among others.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Raveena said that she has never worked for awards. “I have never worked for awards, that’s true. God has been really kind it’s been recognised. I am a pretty neutral person with everything. I lock horns with everyone. Sometimes I think nobody likes me, but somewhere in the universe, there’s someone watching over me,” she said. Raveena also said that she wasn’t expecting this, and said it has been a ‘year of awards’ for her. “I am so honoured and grateful and actually thank all the people. It’s because of their love that I have sustained and been in the industry for so many years. They have given me a chance, an opportunity.. This has been a year of awards for me, but I was really not expecting this. I don’t know how to react,” she said.

She is also glad that she has been credited as ‘Raveena Ravi Tandon’; her late father, filmmaker Ravi’s name added to hers. “It is unbelievable. I don’t know if you noticed, but every time I went on stage recently to pick up any award, I would look up and say ‘thank you papa’ In February, it’s going to be a year (since he passed away). It’s on his birth anniversary as well I have been conferred this. It’s truly special. Raveena Ravi Tandon they wrote,” she gets emotional.

Raveena was also recently selected by the Ministry to attend the W20 as a delegate. W20 is the Women’s Empowerment engagement wing at the G20. She added that she is a delegate there owing to her social work and that the Padma Shri is for her Arts, and was glad that she has been recognised as a citizen as well.

RRR’s music composer MM Keeravani was also awarded with the Padma Shri. Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and playback singer Vani Jairam were honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.