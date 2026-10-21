Why Ranveer Singh did not promote Dhurandhar: Marketer explains strategy

Varun Gupta, founder of Max Marketing, the agency behind promotional campaigns for films such as RRR, Animal, Kalki 2898 AD and Chandu Champion, has opened up about the marketing strategy behind Dhurandhar. Speaking on a podcast, Varun recalled how the team began working on the film early and chose an unconventional approach to build anticipation around it. He also spoke about the criticism the campaign faced, and the trust Aditya Dhar and his team at B62 Studios placed in the marketing team.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and became a major box-office success. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, 2026. The two films have earned a combined Rs 3,100 crore-plus worldwide, making Dhurandhar the first Indian film franchise to cross the Rs 3,000-crore mark.

Varun Gupta on Dhurandhar’s unconventional marketing strategy

Recalling the decision to release a 3.5-minute-long promotional asset six months before the film’s release, Varun told Rohit Maini, “I don’t remember, before Dhurandhar, if there had been any film where we came out with a 3.5-minute-long asset six months before its release. I don’t think it had ever happened in Hindi cinema. It happens in Hollywood, but it had never happened in Hindi cinema. The makers believed in it, the actors believed in it, and we went ahead with it. That’s how the impact comes in.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Varun said Max Marketing was among the first teams to come on board the project, even before the star cast was finalised. The team heard the script at an early stage and was among the few to hear the story as one film rather than two instalments.

“We came on board Dhurandhar even before the star cast was finalised, and we heard the script at that stage. We were among the few people who heard Dhurandhar as one film and not two films,” Varun said.

Varun recalled how the campaign evolved as the plans for the film changed, including the decision to split the story into two parts. He said the team worked on how the film would be announced and presented to audiences as the project took shape.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal’s birthday twin and Mammootty’s heroine, Chitra died with unfulfilled dreams

Story continues below this ad

‘We were being trolled left, right and centre’

Varun Gupta said the marketing strategy was not appreciated before the film’s release. While the franchise’s box-office success has since changed the conversation around its campaign, he recalled facing criticism over the perceived lack of promotions and audience buzz.

“Right now, a lot of people can sit and say, ‘Wow, the biggest film.’ But before the release, we were being trolled left, right and centre. People were saying the marketing was not great, it was not up to the mark, and the buzz was not there,” he said.

Varun credited Aditya Dhar and his team at B62 Studios for trusting the marketing team despite the negative coverage.

“There were times when articles would come out saying the promotions were bad and there was no buzz. Aditya would just send them to me and say, ‘It’s all okay.’ There were no questions asked. That kind of trust makes you want to do anything for them. You become their warriors,” Varun said.

Story continues below this ad

He said he was happy that the film worked, particularly because of the effort put in by everyone involved.

“I’m happy the film worked because everyone put a lot into it. But Aditya and Ranveer Singh, specifically, put in a lot more than they should have as a director and an actor. I’m happy for everyone associated with it.”

Varun Gupta on paid smear campaigns

Varun Gupta also spoke about what he described as a difficult reality of film marketing, claiming that paid smear campaigns can influence the conversation around a film.

“One of the sad realities is also the fact that a lot of paid smear campaigns start working. When a film starring a particular actor is coming out, a certain section starts unnecessarily talking badly about it,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Varun also said that marketing teams can face criticism whether they ask a star to promote a film extensively or choose to limit their appearances.

“If you take an actor out for promotions, people will say, ‘Itna bada actor hoke bhi he has to go out and promote his film.’ They will say new actors will have a pull and question what a bad marketing strategy it is. If you don’t take the actor out, people will say, ‘They are only promoting the film; there is no buzz,’” he said.

“It is very easy to criticise. You will never reach a situation where people say, ‘Great, yaar, what work!’” he added.

Why Ranveer Singh did not lead Dhurandhar’s promotions

Varun Gupta further explained the thinking behind the decision to let the film and its promotional assets speak for themselves instead of relying heavily on the lead actor’s public appearances.

Story continues below this ad

“Ranveer Singh had not had a great run before Dhurandhar. There was a very conscious decision between us, the director, the producer and the actor. We were like, ‘Okay, let the film and its assets talk. Let the actors not talk,’” Varun said.

Max Marketing has worked on several major Indian film campaigns, including RRR, Animal, Dhurandhar, Kalki 2898 AD and Chandu Champion. The agency is also associated with the upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.