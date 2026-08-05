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Why Ranbir Kapoor wore rubber slippers while shooting Ramayana?
Ranbir Kapoor revealed he wore rubber slippers for much of Ramayana's shoot as DNEG erased them in post-production.
Ever since the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was unveiled last week, the film has dominated conversations online. While the four-minute trailer has generated massive buzz, it has also divided the internet, with many debating Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Ram. Amid the ongoing discussions, Ranbir recently shared an interesting behind-the-scenes detail about filming the epic during an interview with Screen Rant. The actor revealed that he spent a significant portion of the shoot wearing rubber slippers, which were later digitally removed in post-production.
“This is something I guess nobody will ever know because it’s not on screen. But in the story, Lord Rama’s brother takes his slippers and keeps them on the throne, saying, ‘Your slippers will remain here on the throne until you return from exile.’ So, for a big chunk of the movie, I’m barefoot. And when you’re doing action on rough surfaces, it’s very hard to do that. So I had to wear these slippers, which were basically rubber slippers. Because it’s DNEG, they could very easily erase them in post,” he said.
Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor says Ramayana Part 2 is already 50% shot: ‘You need a 10-part film’
Ranbir added that the visual effects also made filming physically easier for the actors. “Even for the comfort of actors, it was really cool because you don’t get hurt and you can perform better stunts. But I was asking one of the DNEG guys how hard it actually is, and apparently it’s really difficult to erase slippers from someone’s feet.”
‘Option A, B and C was Ranbir’
During the same conversation, producer Namit Malhotra revealed that casting Ranbir as Lord Ram was never a difficult decision for the team. “For both of us (Nitesh and him), right from the get-go, it was almost natural to see Lord Ram being essayed by Ranbir. He’s a big star and, you know, who knows what he was doing back then. So we were like, before we could even think about who’s option two or who’s option three, it was just, ‘Option one is him. Let’s see if we can get him.'” Director Nitesh Tiwari added, “Yeah, option A, B and C was Ranbir.”
About Ramayana
Ramayana is planned as a two-part epic, with the first instalment set to release during Diwali 2026. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
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