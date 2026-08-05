Why Ranbir Kapoor wore rubber slippers while shooting Ramayana?

Ever since the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was unveiled last week, the film has dominated conversations online. While the four-minute trailer has generated massive buzz, it has also divided the internet, with many debating Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Ram. Amid the ongoing discussions, Ranbir recently shared an interesting behind-the-scenes detail about filming the epic during an interview with Screen Rant. The actor revealed that he spent a significant portion of the shoot wearing rubber slippers, which were later digitally removed in post-production.

“This is something I guess nobody will ever know because it’s not on screen. But in the story, Lord Rama’s brother takes his slippers and keeps them on the throne, saying, ‘Your slippers will remain here on the throne until you return from exile.’ So, for a big chunk of the movie, I’m barefoot. And when you’re doing action on rough surfaces, it’s very hard to do that. So I had to wear these slippers, which were basically rubber slippers. Because it’s DNEG, they could very easily erase them in post,” he said.