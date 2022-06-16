Why Ranbir Kapoor refused to appear on Koffee With Karan: ‘I have to pay the price for this for too long’

From the time Karan Johar announced that the new season of his celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, fans have been waiting for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to appear on the show. However, now Karan has shared that Ranbir won’t be coming on the show at all.

Karan shared what Ranbir told him, “I am not coming on your show. He is like I have to pay the price for this for too long. Why should I do this to myself. He said, ‘I love you and I’ll meet you at your house and talk to you. You give me coffee at home. But please I am not coming for the show.”

He also added that the Brahmastra star had told him that ‘Karan you can build public perception based on the performance on that couch’. There are rumours that Ranveer and Alia will be coming on the show together.

Speaking to Film Companion, Karan shared how the idea of the show was to be candid and to have fun, but that’s changing, given that people have become more cautious about what they are saying on the couch. He shared, “Everyone is so like, ‘will you ask me about this’, ‘will you not ask me about this.’ Can you cut that out? I mean what happened to candour and I mean what happened to good old repartee and casual interview? I mean I have got cricketers into trouble and I don’t even have anything to do with them yet I have even managed to do that.”

Reportedly Koffee With Karan season 7 will drop on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in July.