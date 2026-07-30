Why Ranbir Kapoor plays double role of Rama, Parashurama in Ramayana: The myth explained

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana dropped at the crack of dawn on Thursday, July 30, and in the trailer, fans saw a glimpse of Ranbir playing Parashurama as well as Lord Rama. One might wonder why Ranbir is playing both these parts and the answer lies in the fact that both these characters are avatars of Lord Vishnu.

How are Parashurama and Rama connected?

Lord Vishnu had ten avatars and of them, Parashurama was the sixth avatar, and Rama was the seventh. Their paths crossed with each other after Rama strung Lord Shiva’s bow, Pinaka, during Sita’s swayamvar.

As per Valmiki’s Ramayana, Sita had placed the condition in her swayamvar that whosoever could string the bow, would be eligible to marry her. Lord Rama participated in the ceremony, and strung the bow, but after his divine touch, the bow broke into two parts, and this angered Parashurama. He was a devotee of Lord Shiva and had spent years in the Kailash mountains in his prayer. Lord Shiva had then blessed him with a divine axe.