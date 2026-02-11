Why Rajpal Yadav couldn’t repay his Rs 9 cr debt despite earning in crores, having a 30-year career

Rajpal Yadav, who has featured in over 215 released films along with several shelved projects, has often maintained that he has “never been out of work” in a career spanning nearly three decades. In an interview with ANI, the actor had recalled his early days in Mumbai, saying, “Luckily, in 1997, I reached Mumbai. I had the contact of a Mumbai-based person Manju Ji, who gave me her number after watching my play. She offered me a five-episode role in Swaraj, and ever since then, till Baby John last year, I have had so many offers to choose from.”

Yet today, the actor finds himself in troubled waters, publicly stating that he does not have the money to repay a debt dating back to 2010, which has now reportedly ballooned to Rs 9 crore. He had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 5 crore to make his directorial debut Ata Pata Lapata, which failed at the box office. Despite earning an estimated Rs 7–8 crore in the last two years, Rajpal has been unable to clear the debt due to interest and legal delays dating back to 2010.

How much did Rajpal Yadav earn from his last five projects?

His situation has reignited debate around how character actors are compensated in the industry. Many on social media have pointed to the fees he reportedly earned from his last five projects, which are said to total between Rs 7 and 8 crore.

According to India.com, Rajpal Yadav was paid just 4% of what Varun Dhawan reportedly earned for Baby John. Rajpal is said to have received Rs 1 crore for his role in the 2024 film. He was reportedly paid Rs 1 crore each for Kathal, Dream Girl, and Baby John. For Chandu Champion, he is believed to have earned Rs 2 crore, while for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, his fee was reportedly between Rs 2 and 3 crore.

When Mushtaq Khan said they supporting actors ‘not paid in crores’

Amid this discussion, a clip of actor Mushtaq Khan resurfaced online, where he spoke about the disparity in pay between stars and supporting actors.

Recalling an incident when he was allegedly kidnapped, Mushtaq said, “The kidnappers told me, ‘You have worked with big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, and you say you have no money? Your recent film Gadar earned Rs 500 crore—you must have received at least Rs 5 crore.’ How do I explain to them that this is not how it works? We are only paid the fee that is decided at the start of the film. They don’t distribute the total earnings among everyone. They wouldn’t trust me.”

Sharing the clip, a user named Ravi Chaudhary wrote, “Rajpal Yadav – Bollywood often extracts maximum work from supporting and character artists, but when it comes to payment, the reality is very different.”

#RajpalYadav Bollywood often extracts maximum work from supporting and character artists, but when it comes to payment, the reality is very different. At the time of casting and before the film agreement, most small or non-face artists are locked in at very low fees. Society… pic.twitter.com/GCAYrFEiFJ — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) February 10, 2026

He added, “At the time of casting and before signing the agreement, most small or non-face artists are locked in at very low fees. Society assumes that if a film earns Rs 500 crore, then actors like Johnny Lever or Rajpal Yadav must be charging Rs 10-30 crore. But that’s far from reality.”

He further claimed, “The truth is, in Bollywood, smaller artists—no matter how crucial their roles—are paid far less compared to big stars. You can’t even imagine the gap. In many cases, their fees are in thousands, not even in lakhs.”

Is Rajpal Yadav bankrupt?

However, another section of social media users has questioned Rajpal’s claim of having no money.

A Reddit user wrote, “I just don’t buy that this guy has no money. This case has been going on for 16 years. He agreed to pay in instalments, then missed payments nearly 20 times or submitted incorrect information on demand drafts. He’s a major comedy star who has done numerous films since 2010. If he does international stage shows, television appearances like The Kapil Sharma Show, and regular film work, it’s hard to believe he wouldn’t be able to arrange Rs 9 crore. Nine crore is a large amount, but even a small role in a big film can easily pay Rs 25 to 50 lakh. How has he not cleared the dues?”

Bollywood steps in to help Rajpal Yadav

While the details of his finances remain private, his emotional statement before surrendering at Tihar Jail moved several industry colleagues. Actors including Sonu Sood and Guru Randhawa stepped forward in support. Later, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan and Ratan Nain, among others, reportedly reached out to Rajpal’s manager, Goldie, to offer financial help.

Goldie told SCREEN, “A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan—he too reached out. Ratan Nain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated.”

He added that the actor could be out of jail soon, as his bail hearing is scheduled and the application has already been filed. Rajpal, before surrendering at Tihar jail, had said he has no money or friends.

What is Rajpal’s side of the story?

While several reports have described the amount in question as a loan, Rajpal Yadav has maintained a different version of events. According to him, the money was not a loan but an investment made by a businessman who hoped to eventually launch his grandson as an actor in the industry.

Speaking to Lallantop, Rajpal said, “Three allegations have been levelled against me. One claims that I committed fraud of Rs 5 crore. The second says that I took a loan. Third, I did a fraud. But according to me, it was a security cheque that I invested, because I have never paid any interest on that money. The case is still pending in court, and I am grateful to the court for understanding my point of view.”

He further clarified, “I received Rs 5 crore from Madhav Gopal Agarwal to make a film. I did not take it as a loan—he invested the money as a financer because he wanted to launch his grandson as the lead actor.”

Addressing the controversy in another conversation with Ashok Pandit, Rajpal said, “People tried to malign my name, but they forgot that I am a phoenix who started with nothing. They can finish me, and I will rise again from the ashes.”

When Rajpal Yadav’s house was a ‘langar’ for strugglers

Amid the controversy, another clip resurfaced in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about how Rajpal Yadav’s home once functioned like a langar for struggling actors in Mumbai.

Responding to Nawazuddin’s remarks, Rajpal had told ANI, “I don’t want to take any credit. It was their right—and the right of everyone who came home to eat. I feel lucky to have done that, and I pray to God that this continues and I can feed lakhs of strugglers.” As per reports, Nawazuddin has also offered to help Rajpal now.

Recalling his early struggles, he had shared, “Our first dream was to survive in Mumbai for a year. Four of us invested Rs 20,000 each and took one room. We pooled money for the house advance and decided that whether one of us got work or not, we would share everything so at least we had food on the table. We were ten people. Luckily, in 1997, I reached Mumbai. Manju Ji gave me a contact after watching my play and offered me five episodes of Swaraj. Since then, till Baby John last year, I have always had offers to choose from.”