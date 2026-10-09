Why was Nana Patekar cremated late at night? Son Malhar Patekar explains

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died following a cardiac arrest on Thursday, October 8, in Goa, was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Pune later that night. The last rites were performed at around 11.30 pm at the family’s farmhouse, popularly known as Nanachi Wadi, in Donje village on the outskirts of Pune. Following the funeral, Nana’s son, Malhar Patekar, explained why the last rites were held so late at night.

Malhar told reporters that the family had initially expected his father’s remains to reach the village earlier. However, the delay in transportation meant the final journey took longer than anticipated. Since Nana Patekar died at the crack of dawn on Thursday, and several hours had already passed since the tragedy, the family decided to complete the last rites on Thursday itself.

“We were in Goa, and his mortal remains were to be brought to the farmhouse in the village. We expected it to arrive earlier, but it took us some time. We proceeded (with the last rites today) because the tragedy occurred early this morning, so a significant amount of time had already passed. That is why we decided to go ahead with it today,” he responded.

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In Hindu tradition, cremation is generally performed during the day, as many customs consider performing the last rites after sunset inauspicious. According to traditional beliefs, the period after sunset is often avoided for cremation, with families typically trying to complete the final rites before nightfall. However, practices vary across regions, communities and family traditions, and circumstances surrounding a death may also influence time of the funeral.

Malhar on his father’s legacy

He also spoke about the legacy his father had left behind, saying that the veteran actor’s contribution to society would endure through the initiatives he championed.

“A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us. Through their work, they become immortal. Secondly, his mindset was always consistent; he would frequently repeat the line, ‘Let’s get together in the name of humanity and work for the betterment of the world.’ Through our organisation, work was already underway in the water sector, and large-scale initiatives in education and health had begun in Kashmir as well. Thirdly, he assigned specific responsibilities to everyone before he left.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde consoles Nana Patekar’s son Malhar Patekar at the actor’s funeral. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde consoles Nana Patekar’s son Malhar Patekar at the actor’s funeral. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

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Nana Patekar’s last rites held with full state honours

Nana Patekar’s final journey began in Goa, where he died on Thursday morning after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. His mortal remains were brought to Pune airport, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his respects, before being transported by road to the farmhouse in Donje village.

The actor was cremated with full state honours in the presence of political leaders, members of the film industry and more than 1,000 admirers. A 21-gun salute by female police officers marked the ceremony, while his mortal remains, draped in the Tricolour, were accompanied by a marching band.

Fans began gathering at the venue from the afternoon, with many waiting for hours in the heat for a final glimpse of the actor. As the funeral proceedings unfolded, chants of “Nana Patekar amar rahe!” showed the grief of those who had come to pay their respects.

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honur. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honur. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Among those present were Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Murlidhar Mohol and Ramdas Athawale, and state ministers Chandrakant Patil, Uday Samant and Madhuri Misal. Several other political figures and actors, including Jackie Shroff, Pravin Tarde and Kiran Yadnyopavit, also attended the funeral.

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Preparations had been made to accommodate the large gathering, with an elevated platform for the funeral pyre, a tent for dignitaries, barricades to manage the crowd and a large screen for members of the public. Several establishments in and around Khadakwasla remained closed to facilitate the funeral procession.

Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. According to reports, he contacted a friend in the early hours after feeling uneasy and was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes.

About Nana Patekar

A three-time National Award winner, Nana Patekar was widely regarded as one of the most powerful and versatile performers in Indian cinema.

Beyond his celebrated career in Indian cinema, Nana Patekar was known for his commitment to social causes, particularly the challenges faced by farmers and rural communities.

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In 2015, he co-founded the Naam Foundation with actor Makarand Anaspure to help farmers and communities affected by severe drought in Maharashtra. Through the organisation, the duo worked on initiatives to address water scarcity and support drought-hit communities.