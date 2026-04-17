‘I am losing crores’: Why Mukesh Khanna is blocking Ranveer Singh from becoming the next Shaktimaan

For nearly two years, speculation has persisted around a planned reboot of the iconic Indian superhero Shaktimaan, with Ranveer Singh widely reported to be stepping into the role. The conversation took a contentious turn in 2024 when Mukesh Khanna, who originally portrayed the character, publicly stated that he would not allow Ranveer to take on the part. Since then, the veteran actor has reiterated his reservations on multiple occasions. Now, however, Mukesh has also admiration for Ranveer, who is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar 1 & 2.

‘Ranveer can do both Dhurandhar and Khilji’

In a conversation with Zoom, Mukesh praised Ranveer’s versatility while maintaining his stance. “See why I am against this is although he is a terrific actor, has terrific energy, he can do Dhurandhar, he can do Gully Boy, he can do Khilji,” he said, referencing Ranveer’s wide-ranging performances. At the same time, the veteran actor emphasised that playing Shaktimaan demands more than acting ability. “But in Shaktimaan, you need not just the actor but also the face. Like Prithviraj Chauhan should look like Prithviraj Chauhan when he stands, which Akshay Kumar did not look like in the film. They put on a wig and whatnot. When I played a historical character, it used to take me 1.5 hours just to change costumes. I used to wear a seven-inch crown.”