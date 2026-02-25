The Kerala Story 2 plea continues in Kerala HC: Petitioners claim defamatory content; CBFC brings up Delhi Belly, Chennai Express

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is scheduled to release on February 27 and on Wednesday, the Kerala High Court continued its hearing for a plea challenging the film’s release. The matter was heard by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, after the court had already expressed its interest in watching the film, but the makers were not keen on screening it. The plea was filed on the basis of what was shown in the teaser. The producers have, however, made it clear that the film does not carry the same content as the promotional material.

The counsel for the petitioner, Sreerag Shylan argued that the makers were promoting the film saying that it was based on true events, and that the title of the film defamed the state of Kerala. The other counsel for a second petitioner, Maitreyi Sachchidananda Hegde, said that the makers were using content that they cannot show in the theatres, and circulating it via social media. She also said that the petitioner was from Kerala and their reputation, and right to life was being affected by the film.