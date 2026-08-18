Katrina Kaif agreed for first on-screen kiss with Hrithik Roshan in ZNMD: ‘She’s the prince’

Director Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) not only became a massive success but also showed Bollywood that a film could openly defy mainstream cinema’s conventions and still impress audiences. The road comedy-drama featured no hero elevations, action sequences, or overt focus on the romantic subplot involving Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. Zoya and her co-writer Reema Kagti let the story unfold organically, and it struck the right chord with audiences.

Interestingly, despite their fame as impressive dancers, Hrithik and Katrina didn’t even get a romantic song together to showcase their skills or engage in a heavyweight showdown of sorts in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. However, this wasn’t an easy decision, and the director faced a lot of pressure from the actors’ teams to include a romantic duet.

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How Zoya Akhtar resisted team pressure for a Hrithik-Katrina duet

She shared during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, “Everybody, including their management, was like, ‘They have to… You have Katrina and Hrithik for the first time; how can they not be dancing? I was like, ‘I don’t know where. I don’t know how to fit that in.’ They further asked, ‘Can he imagine it at the beach?’ I was like, ‘No! He can’t imagine this at the beach.’ Then they asked, ‘Can she come into the ‘Senorita’ song?’ I again said no: ‘She’s gone. Only then would it feel fresh once she comes back.’ You know what I mean?”

Although including such a song would have boosted Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s prospects further, Zoya admitted she couldn’t bring herself to do it just for the sake of it. “Of course it would have been a great plug, and a great audience puller. They’re both incredible… They look incredible; they are both incredible together. Their chemistry is great, and they’re both great dancers. But my gut felt it wasn’t working and that it would be a force-fit.”

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Zoya also expressed gratitude to the producers, her brother Farhan Akhtar and his working partner Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment, for allowing her to follow her vision. “Any other producer may not have let me be,” she added.

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Dissecting Laila and Arjun’s impulsive kiss in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Delving deeper into the layers of the film, Zoya Akhtar discussed the scene in which Katrina Kaif’s Laila rides a bike for miles just to kiss Hrithik Roshan’s Arjun. She noted that it was Katrina’s first on-screen kiss. The director shared, “When I met Katrina, she had never done a kiss before. She read it, and she said, ‘I understand you need it for the screenplay.'”

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The director also analysed the scene by comparing it with fairy-tale archetypes. “Laila lives in the moment and does her thing. But till then, we had never seen her doing anything in the moment. So, we needed this. Beyond saying goodbye, we needed her to do something completely impulsive that kind of cemented her character and who she is,” Zoya pointed out. “He is the sleeping beauty, and she is the prince. She needed to kiss him to wake him up,” the director added.

Also starring Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Kalki Koechlin in key roles, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara featured cinematography by Carlos Catalan, editing by Anand Subaya, and music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.