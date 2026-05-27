‘Not in our culture or nature’: Why Karan Johar refused to go for Dharma Productions’ IPO

Karan Johar sold 50 percent stake of Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla in 2024 and in a recent interview, Karan shared that way before this, he was once encouraged to go for an IPO for his company, but he decided against it. Dharma Productions was started by Karan’s father, producer Yash Johar, and the filmmaker said that before his passing, Yash told his son to never go for an IPO as it was “not in our culture or nature.”

Karan was in conversation with the YouTube channel The BarberShop with Shantanu where he was discussing his brand Tyaani Jewellery. Talking about Dharma, Karan shared that it took him many years to get to a point where he could sell a stake in his film company, and even then, he was wary of many things. “It took me so many years to sell some stake in Dharma. I took it to a point, but I am still actively working and giving my be-all and end-all to that brand,” he said.