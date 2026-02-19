‘If Amitabh leaves films, I will too’: Why Kader Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘one-phone-call’ friendship faded

Once close friends, Kader Khan even agreed to write Khuddar on Amitabh Bachchan’s request alone. Years later, a shift in their relationship created distance that ended their decades-long bond.

Kader Khan, Amitabh BachchanKader Khan and Amitabh Bachchan shared a great bond. (Photo: Express Archive)
Kader Khan who made his Bollywood debut in 1970, soon formed a strong bond with Amitabh Bachchan. The two worked together on several films, with Kader contributing as both a writer and co-actor. From Benaam (1974) to Hum (1991), their association lasted nearly two decades before differences led to a rift between them.

Author and journalist Hanif Zaveri recently spoke to Meri Saheli about the deep bond that once existed between Amitabh Bachchan and Kader Khan and how it eventually faded over time.

Kader Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s friendship

Recalling their friendship, Hanif said, “Kader Khan and Amitabh Bachchan had such a strong friendship that when Anwar Ali was making Khuddar, he went to Amitabh and asked for help, saying that if he gave a confirmation letter, financiers would invest money. Amitabh Bachchan gave the letter and suggested that he take a story from Salim-Javed.”

However, when Anwar approached Salim-Javed, they asked for a signing amount that he did not have. “He then went back to Amitabh Bachchan and said Salim-Javed were asking for money, which he didn’t have at the time. Amitabh Bachchan suggested that he approach Kader Khan instead, saying he would not ask for money.”

According to Hanif, Amitabh’s call was enough for Kader Khan to step in. “Amitabh and Kader Khan shared such a strong rapport that one phone call from Amitabh was enough for Kader Khan to agree to write Khuddar without taking any money initially. The film was made and became a super-duper hit.”

Hanif Zaveri also spoke about a time when rumours were circulating that Amitabh Bachchan was planning to step away from films.

“At that time, there was news that Amitabh Bachchan was retiring from films. He was not signing new projects. Only Shehshaah and a few other films were on floors. Filmmakers like Mahesh Bhatt and Rakesh Roshan would narrate scripts to him, but he declined them, leading to speculation that he might move fully into politics after entering the Lok Sabha and growing closer to Rajiv Gandhi.”

Hanif said he wrote an article at the time imagining what would happen if Amitabh left films. When he spoke to Kader Khan for the piece, his response stood out.

“Kader Khan said Amitabh Bachchan is not leaving films, he is just taking some rest. And if Amitabh Bachchan really leaves the film industry, then I will leave too. Such was the love between them,” he recalled.

How Amitabh Bachchan and Kader Khan’s friendship faded

However, Hanif noted that things later changed between the two.

“Later, perhaps Amitabh Bachchan developed some ego. Neither Amitabh Bachchan nor Kader Khan told me this directly, but a YouTube interview of Kader Khan went viral in which he said Amitabh Bachchan wanted him to address him as ‘Sir.’”

Kader Khan had said, “I could not do that. A man with whom I had such an old friendship, when I entered films, he was there, how could I suddenly call him ‘Sir’? That is where our differences began and we drifted apart.”

What Kader Khan had said about Amitabh Bachchan in old interview

The old interview referenced by Hanif Zaveri was done by journalist Prashant Angre, where Kader Khan had spoken about the shift in his relationship with Amitabh Bachchan.

“After Indira Gandhi’s death, her son Rajiv Gandhi invited Amitabh to join politics. He accepted, contested elections, and became a Member of Parliament. That created a lot of buzz. However, when he returned to the film industry with the ‘MP’ tag, his behaviour had changed.” Kader said in the interview.

Recalling a defining moment, Kader said, “One day, a producer asked me, ‘Did you meet sir?’ I was confused and asked, ‘Who sir?’ He replied, shocked, ‘Your friend, Amitabh Bachchan.’ I said, ‘Why would I call him sir? I have always addressed him as Amit.’ The producer was visibly stunned and gestured to me, ‘Please, don’t ever call him by name—call him sir.’”

He added, “After that incident, our paths diverged. He became ‘Sir ji’, and I remained ‘Kader ji.’ My heart couldn’t allow me to suddenly start calling a friend ‘Sir’. That man simply began avoiding me because I wouldn’t use that title. It hurt me deeply because I had even left other film projects just because he wanted me to work on his. His changed behaviour didn’t sit well with me, and our bond ended there.”

Kader Khan had penned the scripts for many of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic films, including Benaam (1974), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Parvarish (1977), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), and Naseeb (1981), among others.

