Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Why is Rhea Chakraborty missing from Chehre teaser and poster? Producer Anand Pandit answers

Chehre has been directed by Rumy Jafry who was supposed to direct a romantic comedy with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. The Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer is set to release on April 9.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 17, 2021 3:18:28 pm
rhea chakrabortyRhea Chakraborty was announced as a cast member of Chehre in July 2019. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Ever since the first poster and teaser of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre dropped, fans have been wondering why Rhea Chakraborty has not been included in the film’s promotional material. Rhea was announced as a cast member in July 2019 but has been absent from the film’s promotions so far.

Producer Anand Pandit acknowledged these reactions from the fans but added that they have chosen to stay quiet about the matter for the time being. He told Mid-day, “We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say.”

Alongside Bachchan and Hashmi, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D’Souza and Raghubir Yadav.

Chehre has been directed by Rumy Jafry who has been quite vocal about his friendship with Rhea Chakraborty and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After Sushant passed away in June 2019, Rumy told indianexpress.com that he was supposed to start shooting with Rhea and Sushant for a romantic comedy in May 2020. “We were supposed to start shooting for our unnamed romantic comedy in May, but because of the lockdown, we had to keep the movie on hold. We were sure to get working as soon as the industry would start operating normally again. For the film, Sushant and I met very often in the last one year. He would come home and spend time with my family. I would visit him too,” he shared.

Also Read |Rumy Jafry: I was supposed to start shooting with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

In December 2020, Jafry spoke to Spotboye and confirmed that Rhea will return to working in films in 2021. “Rhea will return to her work early next year. I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say.”

Chehre is scheduled to release in theatres on April 9.

