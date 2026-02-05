‘Why is Amitabh Bachchan not allowed to be human?’: Abhishek Bachchan defends Big B praising him, says ‘he’s a dad’

When Abhishek Bachchan debuted in the film industry with Refugee in 2000, he faced immense pressure to carry forward the legacy of his superstar father, Amitabh Bachchan. Even after 25 years, the actor continues to face negativity and criticism regarding his professional life. In a recent interaction, Abhishek admitted that constant criticism when films flop does make a person cynical, but he does not let it make him bitter. Abhishek turned 50 on Thursday.

“Of course, you get cynical,” Abhishek said to E Times. The actor admitted that it is difficult not to feel cynical when an actor is failing publicly on a week-to-week basis. He also shared that failure is often rubbed in an actor’s face and that many people around him derive pleasure from seeing his downfall. “So you get cynical, but you have to try your best to not remain cynical or be bitter about it,” he said. However, Abhishek admitted that he is not the kind of person who gets bitter and prefers to look at the brighter side of life. He agreed that life has served him well most of the time, and sometimes it hasn’t.