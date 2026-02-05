‘Why is Amitabh Bachchan not allowed to be human?’: Abhishek Bachchan defends Big B praising him, says ‘he’s a dad’

Abhishek Bachchan admitted that constant criticism when films flop does make a person cynical, but he does not let it make him bitter. Abhishek turned 50 on Thursday.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 03:38 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan - Abhishek BachchanAmitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan . (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan / Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

When Abhishek Bachchan debuted in the film industry with Refugee in 2000, he faced immense pressure to carry forward the legacy of his superstar father, Amitabh Bachchan. Even after 25 years, the actor continues to face negativity and criticism regarding his professional life. In a recent interaction, Abhishek admitted that constant criticism when films flop does make a person cynical, but he does not let it make him bitter. Abhishek turned 50 on Thursday.

“Of course, you get cynical,” Abhishek said to E Times. The actor admitted that it is difficult not to feel cynical when an actor is failing publicly on a week-to-week basis. He also shared that failure is often rubbed in an actor’s face and that many people around him derive pleasure from seeing his downfall. “So you get cynical, but you have to try your best to not remain cynical or be bitter about it,” he said. However, Abhishek admitted that he is not the kind of person who gets bitter and prefers to look at the brighter side of life. He agreed that life has served him well most of the time, and sometimes it hasn’t.

Abhishek also spoke about his parents—both respected legends of Hindi cinema—Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and whether they are proud of him. He shared that they are proud of him as long as he gives his best. Abhishek argued that while others see Amitabh Bachchan only as a hero, for him, he is also a father, a family man, and a grandfather. “For some reason we think, ‘Oh no, he’s not allowed to be that or be human’, but he is,” he said. Calling himself Amitabh’s “child,” Abhishek added that the veteran actor is allowed to feel the way all parents feel.

ALSO READ | Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie’s birth, shares ‘she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions’: ‘Priyanka Chopra was so inspiring to me’

Abhishek has not delivered a solo hit in the last few years. Several of his recent films failed to work at the box office, including Kaalidhar Laapata, Be Happy, I Want to Talk, Ghoomer, and others. His last hit was Housefull 5, which was a multi-starrer featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and others.

Abhishek will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, which also stars Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. He also has Raja Shivaji in the pipeline.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Suniel shetty
'Hum aapka business bigaad denge': Kanika Tekriwal warns Shark Tank India pitchers not to take their deal
Kanika Tekriwal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India 5
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions'
Priyanka Chopra
'Govinda's house was mortgaged, but he paid off debt', says actor’s manager
Govinda's manager breaks silence on multiple rumours about the actor.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
piyush goyal
India expects US tariffs to drop to 18% in a week
Kishtwar, Kashmir
Why Op Trashi-I, meant to hunt 3 Jaish terrorists in Kashmir, has been underway for weeks
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Kanika Tekriwal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India 5
'Hum aapka business bigaad denge': Kanika Tekriwal warns Shark Tank India pitchers not to take their deal
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Which key hormones are affected after sterilisation, and how do these changes influence a pet’s metabolism, energy levels, and overall health over time?
This is what happens to your pet’s hormones after sterilisation, beyond reproduction
Google Pixel 10a
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Roblox unveils ‘4D’ AI creation tools powered by Cube Foundation Model, now in beta
Roblox’s 4D generation feature uses AI to create interactive in-game objects from natural-language prompts.
Canon brings back the spotlight on compact cameras with 30th anniversary PowerShot G7 X
The PowerShot G7 X Mark III, first introduced in 2019, has become especially popular among vloggers, travellers and social media creators thanks to its balance of size, image quality and video features. (Image: Canon)
This is what happens to your pet’s hormones after sterilisation, beyond reproduction
Which key hormones are affected after sterilisation, and how do these changes influence a pet’s metabolism, energy levels, and overall health over time?
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement