‘Why is Amitabh Bachchan not allowed to be human?’: Abhishek Bachchan defends Big B praising him, says ‘he’s a dad’
Abhishek Bachchan admitted that constant criticism when films flop does make a person cynical, but he does not let it make him bitter. Abhishek turned 50 on Thursday.
When Abhishek Bachchan debuted in the film industry with Refugee in 2000, he faced immense pressure to carry forward the legacy of his superstar father, Amitabh Bachchan. Even after 25 years, the actor continues to face negativity and criticism regarding his professional life. In a recent interaction, Abhishek admitted that constant criticism when films flop does make a person cynical, but he does not let it make him bitter. Abhishek turned 50 on Thursday.
“Of course, you get cynical,” Abhishek said to E Times. The actor admitted that it is difficult not to feel cynical when an actor is failing publicly on a week-to-week basis. He also shared that failure is often rubbed in an actor’s face and that many people around him derive pleasure from seeing his downfall. “So you get cynical, but you have to try your best to not remain cynical or be bitter about it,” he said. However, Abhishek admitted that he is not the kind of person who gets bitter and prefers to look at the brighter side of life. He agreed that life has served him well most of the time, and sometimes it hasn’t.
Abhishek also spoke about his parents—both respected legends of Hindi cinema—Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and whether they are proud of him. He shared that they are proud of him as long as he gives his best. Abhishek argued that while others see Amitabh Bachchan only as a hero, for him, he is also a father, a family man, and a grandfather. “For some reason we think, ‘Oh no, he’s not allowed to be that or be human’, but he is,” he said. Calling himself Amitabh’s “child,” Abhishek added that the veteran actor is allowed to feel the way all parents feel.
Abhishek has not delivered a solo hit in the last few years. Several of his recent films failed to work at the box office, including Kaalidhar Laapata, Be Happy, I Want to Talk, Ghoomer, and others. His last hit was Housefull 5, which was a multi-starrer featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and others.
Abhishek will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, which also stars Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. He also has Raja Shivaji in the pipeline.
