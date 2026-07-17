‘Why indulge in self-pity?’: Annu Kapoor backs government ban on Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj has sparked a heated public debate in recent weeks. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film, previously titled Punjab 95, was finally released on July 3 on streaming platform ZEE5 after spending four years caught in a censorship battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, within 48 hours of its release, the film was taken down from the platform following a directive from the Government of India.

Since then, several celebrities have come out in support of the film, criticising censorship and raising concerns over attempts to control narratives and freedom of expression. The latest to weigh in is veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who, however, has taken a different view on the controversy. Speaking to Kadak, Kapoor argued that the makers should challenge it in court. “If that’s the case, then take the matter to the Supreme Court. If the Censor Board has declared such a film unacceptable, then knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. There is a proper channel to follow, isn’t there? What’s the point of crying about it?”

Asked about Diljit Dosanjh’s earlier remarks on separating art from politics, the actor said artistes are usually aware that subjects like Satluj are likely to invite controversy. He maintained that if the CBFC refuses certification, the legal remedy is to approach the Supreme Court rather than seek public sympathy. “You acted in the film, and the rules clearly state that if the Censor Board does not grant it a certificate, you should go to the Supreme Court. Everyone knows that this is a controversial subject, and now you’re begging the public for sympathy. Why indulge in self-pity? Go to the Supreme Court. What’s the point of crying over it?”

Annu Kapoor further argued that if the CBFC withholds certification over concerns that a film could disturb national security or public order, those concerns should be taken seriously. Stressing that social harmony takes precedence over a film’s release, he said: “Is anarchy more important than releasing a film? Is that more important than roads in my country being burned, houses being set on fire, and mothers and sisters being burned alive? What is more important? As a member of the film industry, I’m saying that what matters more to me is that there is peace in my society.”

Also Read | In Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, the state writes the obituary but the river remembers the truth

Why was Satluj taken down?

Less than 48 hours after Satluj’s release, ZEE5 removed the film from its platform and issued a statement, which read, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.” Following the take down, pirated versions of the film quickly surfaced online.

After the film’s removal, SCREEN reached out to co-producer Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies. An official spokesperson confirmed, “The government has pulled it down,” while expressing hope that the film would return to streaming “hopefully soon.” According to PTI, a government official said the makers had originally submitted the film to the CBFC in 2022 under the title Punjab 95 but did not agree to the board’s proposed 127 cuts. The official said the makers later released the film directly on OTT under a new title without obtaining CBFC certification.

Story continues below this ad

“They kept sitting on the suggested cuts and eventually released the movie quietly on OTT with a new title. OTT does not come under the CBFC’s jurisdiction. When the matter came to the government’s notice, Zee was asked to take it (the film) down. The direction was given due to security concerns. The OTT platform was asked to follow the obligations under intermediary guidelines. If they want to release the film in theatres and OTT, they should follow the laid down norms.”

Honey Trehan: ‘I genuinely don’t know who had a problem’

Before ZEE5 pulled the film from its platform, director Honey Trehan had thanked both the platform and producers for standing by the project while admitting that he still did not know who had opposed the film all these years. “If somebody asks me who had a problem with the film, I genuinely don’t know. I don’t have a face. I don’t have a name. Everything came through third persons or lawyers,” he told Mid-Day.

About Satluj

Satluj revisits one of Punjab’s darkest periods, exploring the disappearances, alleged extrajudicial killings and illegal detentions linked to the state’s counter-insurgency operations against Khalistani militancy during the 1980s and 1990s. The film follows the life and work of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose investigations exposed the alleged illegal cremation of unidentified bodies before his own disappearance. Alongside Diljit Dosanjh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.