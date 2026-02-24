‘I wanted to end it’: Why Govind Namdev rejects Subhash Ghai decades after director cut him from film after shooting

Actor Govind Namdev, known for his negative roles in films like Bandit Queen, Sarfarosh, Satya and OMG: Oh My God!, recently shared a painful memory from the early days of his film career. The actor recalled how his role in his debut film Saudagar was completely chopped off by director Subhash Ghai, an experience that left him deeply shattered and suicidal. Govind shared that it was his wife who stood by him and became his biggest source of moral support during that phase.

Speaking to The Lallantop, Govind recalled how he landed the role, thanks to his National School of Drama batchmate Anupam Kher. He said, “I got a role in Saudagar due to my batchmate from NSD Anupam Kher. The film shooting had already begun and he would call me to the shoot. My guru Dilip Kumar was also in the film. I used to often go on the set of that film. Once they were talking about some role, and Anupam had suggested my name. So Subhash Ghai spoke to me about it. It was an important character and I was cast in the film.”