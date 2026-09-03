‘Why did you beat Shah Rukh Khan?’ Dalip Tahil’s ‘emotional’ fan encounter in London

Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors Season 2 saw Dalip Tahil making his captive reality show. The veteran actor, who has acted in over 100 films and has been working in the film industry for over 40 years, was also the senior-most artist on the show. Dalip spoke exclusively to SCREEN, about his experience of collaborating with Dharmatic Entertainment, foraying into a new zone, and his career spanning over five decades.

Dalip Tahil, 73, has done innumerable characters, especially in the negative zone but the unforgettable one, is his role in Baazigar, Madan Chopra. He played the antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Tahil, who shuttles between London to India, experienced something at the Heathrow airport, which he describes as an “emotionally charged” experience.

An “emotionally charged” fan encounter

“One girl came to me and she told me, ‘Sir, how? Why did you beat Shah Rukh? How did you hit him? So I said, “Oh, cool down. He beat me as well.” So she said, ‘That is okay. That is okay. Why did you beat him so much? You beat him.’ I said, ‘I’m really sorry. I’m really sorry, but I can tell you that he’s absolutely okay right now. And we’re both okay, so you don’t have to worry so much.’ But, she was emotionally charged. It was fantastic,” said the veteran actor.

On meeting Shah Rukh Khan

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Asked Dalip whether he and Shah Rukh Khan are still connected, the Mission Mangal actor shared, “Shah Rukh is extremely busy. He’s got his own life but whenever I meet Shah Rukh, it is with much warmth. We’ve done a bit of work after Baazigar, we did Ra.One, we’ve done Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, we have worked together.”

Watch Dalip Tahil’s entire video interview below:

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About Traitors Season 2

Speaking about his experience of participating in Traitors S2, hosted by Karan Johar, Dalip thought that the show was scripted, but found it to be “unscripted.” He stated, “When I first was called for Traitors by Dharma Productions that was one of my first questions, ‘Was it completely non-scripted or is there a little bit of framing here and there?’ And, they told me, ‘No, it’s completely unscripted.’ And I have to tell the audience, ‘It was completely unscripted and that can be scary.’ If I had to do a reality show, I’m glad I’ve done it at this stage in my life when I can have a little bit of control on my emotions.

About people of all age groups in the show

“I didn’t think it would be a bigger challenge as it turned out to be because the difference between me and the youngest person who was, Prish, in the show is 50 years. That’s half a century. So I mean this is the magic of social media today that these young influencers have a different dynamic. That was fascinating for me to see that there were people, and I was the oldest in the group as you well know, as everyone knows and everyone was told that’s okay. Age is just a number,” concluded Dalip Tahil.