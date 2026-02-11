Why did Karan Johar sue YouTuber CarryMinati? Vulgar comments against Bollywood and a show called Koffee With Jalan

Director Karan Johar recently filed a suit against YouTube star Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, for his videos that allegedly defamed him.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 09:21 AM IST
Karan Johar and CarryMinatiKaran Johar takes elgal action against YouTube star CarryMinati. (Photo: Instagram/Karan/Carry)
The gap between Bollywood and YouTube creators is definitely decreasing in recent times, with a lot of crossover and collaborations coming out of the woodwork. But it seems that there are still some rifts to take care of. Director Karan Johar recently filed a suit against YouTube star Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, asking the court to get him to remove certain videos from his channel that are defamatory in nature. A Mumbai court has now ruled in the director’s favour.

Ajey, his manager Deepak Char, One Hand Clap Media Pvt Ltd, Google, and Meta had all been named as defendants in the case. Civil judge P G Bhosale has given an interim order on the suit and has asked Ajey to take down all existing content which is targeting Johar in any manner. While Ajey’s lawyer told the court that all content in question had already been deleted, and hence there was no need for further legal action, the court decided to grant Johar a temporary injunction. They added that the court had no jurisdiction to try and entertain this suit.

Why did Karan Johar sue CarryMinati?

Ajey posted a roast video on his channel that was titled Coffee with Jalan, which led Karan’s legal team to point out that the video was modeled around Koffee with Karan, Johar’s popular talk show. The video targeted the director himself, while also commenting on Bollywood and nepotism in the industry. As mentioned before, Ajey’s lawyer told the court that the video had already been taken down. However, the plaintiff argued that clips from the original video are still circulating the internet, and that the damage has been done.

Johar’s lawyer, a part of DSK Legal, filed the suit and asked for an injunction, which would stop Ajey from making any further videos that could damage the director’s reputation. According to PTI, they argued that Johar has built his name and goodwill “painstakingly over the decades” and that certain content on the internet, posted by Ajey, seems to ridicule him. The court agreed and said that it “appears that the defendants no. 1 and 2 (Nagar and Char) have made defamatory statements and used vulgar language against the plaintiff.”

Who is CarryMinati?

For the unversed, CarryMinati is a YouTube content creator who was one of the first few Indian creators to make it truly big on the platform. What started purely as a gaming channel later turned into a page where Carry would post his commentary over certain contemporary topics, while gaming footage would run in the background. The model worked, and he has amassed over 45.3 million followers on YouTube. He has many big-time collaborations under his belt as well, the most recent being with global YouTube star KSI.

