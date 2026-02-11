Why did Karan Johar sue YouTuber CarryMinati? Vulgar comments against Bollywood and a show called Koffee With Jalan

The gap between Bollywood and YouTube creators is definitely decreasing in recent times, with a lot of crossover and collaborations coming out of the woodwork. But it seems that there are still some rifts to take care of. Director Karan Johar recently filed a suit against YouTube star Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, asking the court to get him to remove certain videos from his channel that are defamatory in nature. A Mumbai court has now ruled in the director’s favour.

Ajey, his manager Deepak Char, One Hand Clap Media Pvt Ltd, Google, and Meta had all been named as defendants in the case. Civil judge P G Bhosale has given an interim order on the suit and has asked Ajey to take down all existing content which is targeting Johar in any manner. While Ajey’s lawyer told the court that all content in question had already been deleted, and hence there was no need for further legal action, the court decided to grant Johar a temporary injunction. They added that the court had no jurisdiction to try and entertain this suit.