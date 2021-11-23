Why did Abhishek Bachchan replace Saswata Chatterjee in Bob Biswas? Sujoy Ghosh explains

Director Sujoy Ghosh has explained why actor Saswata Chatterjee was replaced by Abhishek Bachchan in the upcoming film Bob Biswas. Chatterjee played the contract killer in 2012’s Kahaani, but Bachchan will take over the role in the spin-off, directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and slated for a ZEE5 release on December 3.

Sujoy Ghosh cited the example of filmmaker Satyajit Ray recasting the same character in different films, and said that if he’d directed Bob Biswas, he’d have retained Chatterjee in the role. “I am saying it is not impossible to recreate the world of Bob Biswas where Saswata, who played Bob earlier, can be cast. In fact, if I was helming the film, Saswata would have been a choice, but Diya is directing the film and this is the choice she made. She has her vision to the film. Our idea is to create a new film, in which the world of Bob is different from what we have seen in Kahaani,” he told IANS.

He added, “It was a very conscious decision of casting a new actor to play Bob Biswas because I wanted to move away from Kahaani, this is not that film. The world of this film is different. This is a new film, which has its own standing. Through this film, we have attempted to create a new world of Bob Biswas which has a fresh new perspective to the story. That is in fact, one of the reasons why I did not direct the film. In the earlier film, when the introduction of Bob happened he only had a presence of eight minutes. Now, we have a full story on him.”

Incidentally, a similar situation transpired recently when in reverse, Abhishek was replaced in the comedy sequel Bunty Aur Babli 2. Saif Ali Khan was cast instead, opposite Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.