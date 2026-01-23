‘Bollywood nasha is over’: Why Dhoom star Rimi Sen quit acting to sell luxury villas in Dubai

Actor Rimi Sen recently opened up about her exit from the Bollywood industry and why she left India to become a real estate agent in Dubai.

Why Dhoom star Rimi Sen quit acting to sell luxury villas in Dubai

Former actor Rimi Sen recently announced her decision to quit acting and start her own real estate business in Dubai. In a recent podcast, she opened up about the realities of the Hindi film industry and her new career choice. During a conversation with Buildcaps, Rimi revealed that female actors have limited longevity in Bollywood. She also called her real estate business more ‘stable’ than acting.

The Dhoom actor appeared on the podcast with Priyank Shah, Founder of Buildcaps, and veteran real estate businessman Ashish Sharma. During their candid chat, Ashish lauded her property sales expertise and joked, “Rimi ji kuch humaare liye bhi chorr do, saara Dubai nichodh diya aapne (Please leave something for us). Humein 18 saal laggye yahan tak pahuchne mein aur madam ne aake sab fodd dia (It took us 18 years to reach here and she came and won everything).” Rimi replied, “Real estate stable business hai. Bollywood ka nasha khatam hogaya, real estate ka nasha chadh chuka hai (Real estate is a stable business. I am done with Bollywood, now interested in real estate).” After which, Priyank added, “Inka yeh strategic move hai, that too, at the right time.”

She also spoke about gender imbalance in the film industry, and said, “The film industry doesn’t have a very long time span, especially for women. Men continue to rule because it is a male-dominated industry. Even today, actors like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are leading films after 20, 25, even 30 years.”

Rimi Sen was seen in films like Dhoom, Golmaal. Rimi Sen has now fully immersed herself in Dubai’s real estate sector after stepping away from Bollywood.

The former actor continued, “The same heroines who once worked opposite them are now playing supporting roles or family members. Some of them are playing their on-screen mother as well now. The lifespan for women in this industry is very short.”

Rimi Sen also called stardom and fame a form of addiction. “I think the intoxication of fame is also an addiction, just like gambling. Gambling itself isn’t the problem – the intelligent person knows when to leave the table. In any business, it’s important to understand when to take your exit while you still have respect and a name. The same happens in cricket — when you are at the top, it’s difficult to let go.”

She further added, “If you enter any business without a clear vision and just go with the flow, you will struggle your entire life. You’ll keep working without direction and eventually feel exhausted. From the beginning, I treated this as a business. I knew how far I could go with dignity. After that, there is a decline — especially for women — and you have to look for another future prospect.”

“Fortunately, I was never addicted to fame. I enjoyed acting as long as I was getting good work. When I felt I was being offered repetitive comedy films and wasn’t satisfied, I had already planned my exit. I decided I would work, do events, films, earn money, and then move on. After that, I entered production,” Rimi concluded, highlighting how she had everything planned step-by-step for herself.

