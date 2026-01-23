‘Bollywood nasha is over’: Why Dhoom star Rimi Sen quit acting to sell luxury villas in Dubai

Former actor Rimi Sen recently announced her decision to quit acting and start her own real estate business in Dubai. In a recent podcast, she opened up about the realities of the Hindi film industry and her new career choice. During a conversation with Buildcaps, Rimi revealed that female actors have limited longevity in Bollywood. She also called her real estate business more ‘stable’ than acting.

The Dhoom actor appeared on the podcast with Priyank Shah, Founder of Buildcaps, and veteran real estate businessman Ashish Sharma. During their candid chat, Ashish lauded her property sales expertise and joked, “Rimi ji kuch humaare liye bhi chorr do, saara Dubai nichodh diya aapne (Please leave something for us). Humein 18 saal laggye yahan tak pahuchne mein aur madam ne aake sab fodd dia (It took us 18 years to reach here and she came and won everything).” Rimi replied, “Real estate stable business hai. Bollywood ka nasha khatam hogaya, real estate ka nasha chadh chuka hai (Real estate is a stable business. I am done with Bollywood, now interested in real estate).” After which, Priyank added, “Inka yeh strategic move hai, that too, at the right time.”