Why call it ‘Masakali’ when it doesn’t even sound like original: Mohit Chauhan

Singer Mohit Chauhan says there was no point for the recreated version of “Masakali” to be named after the original as it doesn’t even sound like the track he sang for Delhi 6.

The original track was penned by Prasoon Joshi and scored by AR Rahman for the 2009 film, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

“I heard the song. But it doesn’t sound like Masakali. So they could’ve called it something else. But to say it’s Masakali and then ride on the name of the song to make something else… If you make a new Sholay and then add anything to it, it ruins the experience of the original,” Mohit told PTI.

On Wednesday, Bhushan Kumar’s T-series launched the remix of the song, dubbed “Masakali 2.0”, from composer Tanishq Bagchi and singers Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon.

The remix has not gone down well with fans and the original creative team behind the song with both Rahman and Joshi expressing their disappointment.

The singer said “Masakali” is an iconic song and its recreation will naturally affect the creative team.

“It got instant recognition. So it feels bad. Rahman sir is a quiet person, he doesn’t say much but he’s been also showing his disapproval, even Prasoon has been talking about it. And from what I came across on social media, even people aren’t really liking it.”

The singer said too many remixes were being done today, with people piggy-backing on the popularity of originals.

“It (recreations) has been happening for too long and it’s too much now. Initially, it wasn’t as much, then some worked and you felt, ok, good, these clicked but now it has become a herd mentality. There are remixes of remixes now.

“I don’t know if there’s a dearth of creativity which is why people are piggy backing on songs, or if there’s a business angle for the labels. But I feel ultimately the creator should have control over where the song is going. Because it’s in public and everyone can hear it. If you want to do something with it, contact the original people and see if you can get it.”

The “Tum Se Hi” crooner said if people stopped liking remixes, the trend will end.

“Everyone needs to pitch in, tell the creative people that this isn’t good… If the audience starts rejecting, then you’ll have to stop doing it. Otherwise, you’ll be just wasting time and money.

“Music comes from the heart, creativity should be retained. It’s my request to music companies to promote originality. We have a lot of talented composers here. That sentiment needs to be built up, to work on more original music and stories,” he added.

