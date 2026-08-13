Why Awarapan 2 had to be made, reveals writer: ‘Emraan Hashmi’s Shivam Pandit wasn’t done’

With just a day left for the release of the highly anticipated Awarapan 2, the sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2007 gangster-romance drama Awarapan, anticipation is building around the return of Shivam Pandit. Played by Emraan Hashmi, the troubled character became one of the most enduring aspects of the original film, which has developed a cult following over the years. Now, as the sequel prepares to hit theatres, audiences are eager to discover what life has in store for Shivam.

The challenge of taking forward a film that has acquired such an emotional legacy was not lost on screenwriter Bilal Siddiqui, who also co-wrote and co-created last year’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood with Aryan Khan. In a recent conversation with Variety India, Siddiqui opened up about the process of writing Awarapan 2 and said the intention was never to simply recreate the first film. Instead, the writers wanted to understand what made the original resonate so deeply and build a new story that could carry those emotions forward.