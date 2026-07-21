Why Aryan Khan never smiles in public? Raghav Juyal says Shah Rukh’s son ‘doesn’t want to fake it’

Raghav Juyal shot to widespread fame last year with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, created and directed by Aryan Khan. Having developed a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan’s son over the years, the actor was recently asked a question that has long intrigued the internet, why doesn’t Aryan Khan smile during his public appearances?

‘Aryan Khan doesnt want to fake it’

Responding to the question in a chat with Pinkvilla, Raghav said, “He doesn’t want to fake it, and I don’t think he wants to put on an act. That’s just who he is, and I think he should be allowed to be that way. He’s incredibly creative, free-flowing, and kind. That’s his nature.”