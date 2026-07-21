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Why Aryan Khan never smiles in public? Raghav Juyal says Shah Rukh’s son ‘doesn’t want to fake it’
Raghav Juyal opened up about Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill.
Raghav Juyal shot to widespread fame last year with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, created and directed by Aryan Khan. Having developed a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan’s son over the years, the actor was recently asked a question that has long intrigued the internet, why doesn’t Aryan Khan smile during his public appearances?
‘Aryan Khan doesnt want to fake it’
Responding to the question in a chat with Pinkvilla, Raghav said, “He doesn’t want to fake it, and I don’t think he wants to put on an act. That’s just who he is, and I think he should be allowed to be that way. He’s incredibly creative, free-flowing, and kind. That’s his nature.”
He went on to reveal that Aryan is very different in private, adding, “If he doesn’t want to smile, that’s his choice. At home, he laughs, jokes around, and has fun.”
‘Shehnaaz like a family to me’
During the same conversation, Raghav was also asked about actor Shehnaaz Gill publicly cheering for his upcoming film and the speculation surrounding their relationship. Dismissing the rumours, he described their bond as one built on mutual trust and affection. “We’re family. She’s like family to me. She’s someone who leads with her heart. Ever since I met her during the making of Bhaijaan, we’ve always been there for each other. If anything ever happens, I know she’ll be there for me, and I’ll be there for her. We’re like family. We share a wonderful friendship, and that’s something I want to preserve.”
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Raghav also addressed the viral video from earlier this month in which he was seen shielding Shehnaaz from a crowd as she was being mobbed by fans. Explaining his instinctive reaction, he said, “My parents raised me to be a man. If you had been there with me, or any woman, and a group of men had pounced on her, I was brought up to throw a solid punch if needed. That’s how I’ve been raised. I can’t be that detached, urban guy who just stands by. I couldn’t do it. I will protect till my death, my friends, my family, and any woman I’m with. Whether it’s you or any other woman, that’s simply my nature.”
On the work front, Raghav will next be seen in Bhai Tera Star Hai.
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